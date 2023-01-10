Inter Milan vs Parma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Inter Milan vs Parma in Coppa Italia
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Inter Milan vs Parma match for Coppa Italia?
This is the start time of the game Inter Milan vs Parma of January 10th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Parma live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Inter Milan vs Parma in streaming it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Inter Milan vs Parma in streaming it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 64th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the San Siro have the scales on their side with 26 wins, 19 for Parma and 18 draws.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been for Milan, who have 3 wins, leaving 0 wins for Parma and 2 draws.
Parma 0-2 Internazionale, 8 Aug, 2021, Friendly
Parma 1-2 Internazionale, 4 Mar, 2021, Serie A Italy
Internazionale 2-2 Parma, 31 Oct, 2020, Italy Serie A
Parma 1-2 Internazionale, 28 Jun, 2020, Italy Serie A
Internazionale 2-2 Parma, 26 Oct, 2019, Italy Serie A
How are Inter coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a regular performance, as they have known the victory in three occasions in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Reggina after the break for the World Cup, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a good streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this resumption of this tournament.
Monza 2-2 Internazionale, 7 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 Napoli, 4 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Sassuolo 0-1 Internazionale, 29 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Reggina 0-2 Internazionale, 22 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Real Betis 1-1 Internazionale, 17 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
How are Parma coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Brescia, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this beginning of the tournament.
Venezia 2-2 Parma, Dec 26, 2022, Italian Serie B
Parma 0-1 SPAL, 18 Dec, 2022, Italy Serie B
Brescia 0-2 Parma, Dec 12, 2022, Serie B Italy
Parma 0-1 Benevento, 8 Dec, 2022, Italy Serie B
Cagliari 1-1 Parma, Dec 3, 2022, Italy Serie B
Watch out for this Inter player
The 25 year old Argentinean world champion striker, Lautaro Martinez has had a good performance and returns after the World Cup looking for more action with his club, the attacker has played 15 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the tournament and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Parma player
Poland striker Adrian Benedyczak, 22 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goals and 0 assists in the Coppa Italia, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against teammates of high caliber.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Inter Milan vs Parma, corresponding to the Coppa Italia. The match will take place at San Siro, at 15:00.