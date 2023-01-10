Qatar vs Bahrain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gulf Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Qatar vs Bahrain?
If you want to watch the Qatar vs Bahrain match, it will not be possible to follow it on TV;
What time is Qatar vs Bahrain in the Gulf Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:15 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:15 hrs.
Brazil: 11:15 hrs.
Chile: 10:15 hrs.
Colombia: 10:15 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:15 hrs.
Spain: 17:15 hrs.
Mexico: 10:15 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:15 hrs.
Peru: 10:15 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:15 hrs.
England: 16: 15 hrs.
USA: 11:15 hrs.
Australia: 01:15 hrs.
India: 19:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Bahrain
Kamil Al Aswad opened the scoring to give Bahrain the win in the first match of the Gulf Cup. The 28-year-old striker, who plays for Al Rifaa, has scored three goals this season for his club;
Watch out for this player in Qatar
Ali Surag is fresh from scoring in the Gulf Cup to help Qatar beat Kuwait. The 24-year-old striker plays for Al Gharafa and has scored one goal for his club this season.
How is Bahrain coming along?
The Bahrain National Team has qualified in first position for the Asian Cup in which it finished in first position with nine points. Prior to the Gulf Cup, they played five matches, all of which they lost. However, in the first match of the competition they won 2-1 against the United Arab Emirates and are now second with three points, the same as Qatar;
How does Qatar arrive?
The Qatari national team arrives after hosting the Qatar 2022 World Cup in which it was defeated by Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands in the group stage. They finished last in Group A with only one goal scored and seven conceded. The other matches they have played in this 2022 have been friendly matches. In their first match of the Gulf Cup they won 0-2 against Kuwait and right now they are the leaders of group B with three points with the same points as their next rival;
Background
In the clashes between the national team of Qatar and Bahrain has a favorable balance for this team that has won 16 times, 10 times Qatar has won and the remaining 21 clashes ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on November 30, 2021 in the group stage of the Arab Cup in which Qatar won by the minimum (1-0).
Venue: The match will be played at the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, located in Iraq. The stadium was inaugurated in December 2022 and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Qatar and Bahrain will meet on the second day of the group stage of the Gulf Cup. Both teams are in Group B along with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Qatar vs Bahrain in the Gulf Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.