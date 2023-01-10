Benfica vs Varzim LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Portugal Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Varzim match live?
What time is Benfica vs Varzim match for Portugal Cup
Argentina: Star+
Brasil: ESPN4, RTPi, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canadá: RTPi
França: RTPi
Alemanha: RTPi
México: Star+
Portugal: RTP 1, Sport TV1, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play
Espanha: RTPi
Reino Unido: RTPi
Estados Unidos: RTPi
REFEREEING
Assistants: Carlos Campos and Hugo Santos
Fourth official: João Afonso
VAR: Bruno Esteves and Pedro Felisberto
Probable scale of Benfica
Probable scale of Varzim
SPEAK, TIAGO MARGARIDO! - COACH VARZIM
"We analyzed Benfica in depth, we know they are a very strong team, but they also have some gaps that we intend to explore, namely on the counterattack, we will try to provoke this game situation a lot".
"Varzim is a great club, it intends to have these games in its day-to-day. Against Sporting we showed that we are capable, and I believe in my speech. We know that it is a special Cup game, but for us it is just more an opponent we have ahead of us".
"The symbiosis between club and city is more alive than ever. We expect a packed stadium, and with great support from 'varzinistas' and poveiros, we intend to dignify this support with a victory", he concluded.
SPEAK, ROGER SCHMIDT! - COACH BENFICA
"It's a closed question. He's our athlete, he's happy, he's part of the team and he's a key player", reported the coach about Enzo Fernández.
"With all the players. There may be players wanting to leave because they don't have that many minutes. We've already sold Rodrigo Pinho and Diogo Gonçalves, who will have the opportunity to play more. We'll have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks", highlighted the coach about the possibility of having players stay at Benfica.
"We are in the round of 16, the opponent is from the third division, but they are doing very well in the league and they have already shown their quality and spirit in the Cup. They have won the last Cup games by 1-0, which shows a lot of their approach. good in defense, they put many players behind the ball, they give few spaces, a situation that we have faced a lot in our games. We will not underestimate them and we know that we have to be prepared for a complicated game".
"We want to qualify for the quarter-finals and win the Portuguese Cup. Tomorrow is an opportunity to show that and our motivation".
"There's no second team, all the players in our squad are good. Tomorrow is Tuesday, we only play on Sunday and there's no problem recovering between the two games. It's something we're used to. Real cup. We'll find the best strategy. We can make some changes, but we want to win, that's our focus, we're not thinking about the next few weeks or the league game, the derby with Sporting. Our focus is completely on Varzim ".
How do teams arrive?
Benfica does not want to accumulate one more elimination, in the same way that happened with Moreirense, in the League Cup.
Out of the spotlight just like Benfica, Varzim is second in Liga 3, with 25 points, and only nine goals conceded. In the Portuguese Cup, Lobos do Mar intend to make history again after beating Sporting by 1-0 in this competition.
