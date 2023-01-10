Benfica vs Varzim LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Portugal Cup 2023 Match
10:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Benfica vs Varzim match live?

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, be IN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Benfica vs Varzim match for Portugal Cup

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Varzim of 10th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: Star+

Brasil: ESPN4, RTPi, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canadá: RTPi

França: RTPi

Alemanha: RTPi

México: Star+

Portugal: RTP 1, Sport TV1, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play

Espanha: RTPi

Reino Unido: RTPi

Estados Unidos: RTPi

9:50 AMan hour ago

REFEREEING

Referee: Manuel Oliveira

Assistants: Carlos Campos and Hugo Santos

Fourth official: João Afonso

VAR: Bruno Esteves and Pedro Felisberto

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable scale of Benfica

Odysseas Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Nicholas Otamendi, Antonio Silva and Álex Grimaldo; Enzo Fernández, Florentino Luís and Rafa Silva; David Neres, João Mário and Gonçalo Ramos.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable scale of Varzim

Ricardo Nunes; Tito Júnior, João Faria, Bruno Bernardo and Carlos Tovar; Rúben Gonçalves, Ivan Quivira and Paulo Moreira; Joãozinho, Léo Teixeira and Rui Areias.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

SPEAK, TIAGO MARGARIDO! - COACH VARZIM

"Benfica are favorites, but we have our chances and we're going to tie ourselves to that percentage, trying to exploit the weaknesses of a very strong Benfica. We always have the hope of getting through, as we did with Sporting", began the coach.

"We analyzed Benfica in depth, we know they are a very strong team, but they also have some gaps that we intend to explore, namely on the counterattack, we will try to provoke this game situation a lot".

"Varzim is a great club, it intends to have these games in its day-to-day. Against Sporting we showed that we are capable, and I believe in my speech. We know that it is a special Cup game, but for us it is just more an opponent we have ahead of us".

"The symbiosis between club and city is more alive than ever. We expect a packed stadium, and with great support from 'varzinistas' and poveiros, we intend to dignify this support with a victory", he concluded.

9:30 AM2 hours ago

SPEAK, ROGER SCHMIDT! - COACH BENFICA

"Benfica will give everything to win the Cup. It's another opportunity to show ambition. Varzim gives little space and always has many players in the area where the ball is", began Roger Schmidt about the match.

"It's a closed question. He's our athlete, he's happy, he's part of the team and he's a key player", reported the coach about Enzo Fernández.

"With all the players. There may be players wanting to leave because they don't have that many minutes. We've already sold Rodrigo Pinho and Diogo Gonçalves, who will have the opportunity to play more. We'll have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks", highlighted the coach about the possibility of having players stay at Benfica.

"We are in the round of 16, the opponent is from the third division, but they are doing very well in the league and they have already shown their quality and spirit in the Cup. They have won the last Cup games by 1-0, which shows a lot of their approach. good in defense, they put many players behind the ball, they give few spaces, a situation that we have faced a lot in our games. We will not underestimate them and we know that we have to be prepared for a complicated game".

"We want to qualify for the quarter-finals and win the Portuguese Cup. Tomorrow is an opportunity to show that and our motivation".

"There's no second team, all the players in our squad are good. Tomorrow is Tuesday, we only play on Sunday and there's no problem recovering between the two games. It's something we're used to. Real cup. We'll find the best strategy. We can make some changes, but we want to win, that's our focus, we're not thinking about the next few weeks or the league game, the derby with Sporting. Our focus is completely on Varzim ".

9:25 AM2 hours ago

How do teams arrive?

Leader of the Primeira Liga, with 40 points, Benfica, coached by Roger Schmidt, does not intend to save players for the round of 16. The trend is for Enzo Fernández to win the starting spot. In addition to the Argentine, Brazilian striker David Neres returns from injury. Rafa can also participate in the game after being sidelined for accumulating yellow cards in recent matches.

Benfica does not want to accumulate one more elimination, in the same way that happened with Moreirense, in the League Cup.

Out of the spotlight just like Benfica, Varzim is second in Liga 3, with 25 points, and only nine goals conceded. In the Portuguese Cup, Lobos do Mar intend to make history again after beating Sporting by 1-0 in this competition.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

TICKETS SOLD OUT

Varzim announced this Tuesday that tickets for the round of 16 clash with Benfica have been sold out. Members had exclusive access for a week. Tickets ran out on the second day it was open to the general public.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

PORTUGAL CUP

Benfica and Varzim face each other this Tuesday (10), at 17:45, at the Varzim stadium, for the round of 16 of the Portugal Cup.
