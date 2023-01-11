Den Bosch vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Dutch Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player at Ajax
Brian Brobbey has eight goals and two assists this season. The young striker, who is just a year old, is coming off a start in the last game and has scored five goals in the last three games he has played.
Watch out for this player in Den Bosch
Joey Konings has seven goals this season and one assist to his name. The 24-year-old striker has just scored in the last game but it was not enough to prevent Den Bosch's defeat.
How is Ajax coming along?
They have just suffered a setback in their first match of 2023 as they were held to a draw at Nijmegen. With this draw, they have now gone four consecutive matches without a win in the Eredivisie, where they are in second place with 31 points, just three points behind the leaders, Feyenoord. They are still in the European competitions, where in February they will play for a place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, where they will face Uni & oacute; n Berlón in a play-off.
How does Den Bosch arrive?
Den Bosch have lost in their last four matches and have now gone five games without a win. They have not won since November 4, when they beat Grafschap 2-1 at home. They are currently playing in the second division of the Netherlands, where they are in sixteenth position with 19 points, nine points away from the Playoffs for promotion to the Eredivisie.
Background
A total of 30 times these two teams have met, with Ajax winning 24 times, Den Bosch twice, while the other four encounters ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2005 in the Eredivisie in a match that Ajax won 2-0. This will be the first time they meet in the Dutch Cup.
Venue: The match will be played at Brainwash Stadium, a stadium located in Hertogenbosch, which was built in 1999 and has a capacity of 9,000 spectators.
