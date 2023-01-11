PSG vs Angers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here PSG vs Angers in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSG vs Angers match in the Ligue 1.
What time is PSG vs Angers match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game PSG vs Angers of January 11th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch PSG vs Angers and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch PSG vs Angers in streaming, it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 14th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little on their side, as the Parisians have the balance on their side with 12 wins, 0 for Angers and 1 draw.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been total for PSG, who have 5 wins, leaving 0 wins for Angers and 0 draws.
Angers 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 20 Apr, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Angers, 15 Oct, 2021, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Angers, 21 Apr, 2021, Coupe de France
Angers 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 16 Jan, 2021, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 Angers, 2 Oct, 2020, French Ligue 1
How are PSG coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a good performance, as they have known victory four times in the last matches, their best result was the 1-3 against Chateauroux after the break for the World Cup, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a good streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this resumption of this tournament.
Chateauroux 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 6 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Lens 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 1 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Strasbourg, 28 Dec, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 US Quevilly, 21 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Paris FC, 16 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
How are Angers doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 5-4 against Strasbourg in the penalty shootout, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this beginning of the tournament.
Strasbourg (4) 0-0 (5) Angers, 6 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Angers 1-2 Lorient, 1 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 1-0 Angers, 28 Dec, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lille 1-0 Angers, 13 Nov, 2022, French Ligue 1
Angers 1-2 Lens, 5 Nov, 2022, French Ligue 1
Watch out for this PSG player
The French striker, Kylian Mbappé, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 15 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 13 goals and 2 assists in the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against the high caliber teammates he has.
Watch out for this Angers player
The French striker, Salama 22 years old has had a good performance, the striker has played 6 games as a starter and 9 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals and 1 assist, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so it will seek to take advantage of the moment for which he is going through and highlight before the high caliber teammates.