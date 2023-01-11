Nottingham Forest vs Wolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to EFL Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Wolves player
Raul Jimenez, striker. The experienced Mexican player is looking for his best level, a strange injury caused him to miss the first friendly of the season, even so he could see minutes in the World Cup in Qatar and although he did not make a difference the player showed that he was ready to see action in Wolves, the new coach has not used him constantly, but this cup could be a great option to show that he can still compete.
Watch out for this Nottingham player
Brennan Johnson, striker. With 21 years of age he has become one of the most talented players of Nottingham Forest, the talented player every game shows his ability to take players off and generate dangerous actions, in the last match against Blackburn in the EFL Cup he gave a great game and managed to score two goals, to advance to the semifinals a great performance of this player will be necessary.
Brennan Johnson has been voted as the @Carabao_Cup Player of the Round following his performance against @Rovers in December. 🏆— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 10, 2023
Latest Wolves lineup
Jose; Castro, Gomes, Kilman, Semedo; Luiz, Moutunho, Guedes, Prudence, Adama; Costa.
Latest Nottingham lineup
Henderson; Aurirer, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; Yates, Freuler, Kouyaté, Johnson, Dennis; White.
Background
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham
Nottingham 0-4 Wolves
Wolves 0-2 Nottingham
Nottingham 1-2 Wolves
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham
Arbitration quartet
Wolves look for hope
Wolves in recent years stopped competing at the top of the Premier League and began to be a mid-table team down, many changes have had the club, as between coaches and players the changes have been constant and there has been no consistency as when they were fighting at the top after the Big Six, now for this season the team is going through a bad time, as occupying relegation zones has been a constant in the team, Injuries have not left the team in peace due to the fact that since the great tragedy with Raul Jimenez, the offensive potential dropped and this season with another injury that afflicted the Mexican, Wolves looked for another striker and he was injured in his first game, Diego Costa arrived as the great solution, but he has not shown many things, now that they are in 19th place with 14 points, the positive results in each competition serve to take confidence and that is what they will seek in the EFL Cup quarterfinals.
Nottingham wants to be vintage
Nottingham Forest a historic team finally managed to return to the highest category in England, the Premier League, their promotion was very hard fought and controversial, but now that they are back in the first division they want to repeat what made them win European cups, which would now be Champions League, no doubt the club has a lot of potential and despite having a bad start to the season the team got into relegation problems, however after returning from the break for the World Cup, Nottingham has had better results and that has helped them to get out of the relegation zone, they are currently in 15th place with 17 points, in the FA Cup they were eliminated in the third round after losing 4-1 against Blackpool, but in the EFL Cup they have done a better job leaving Tottenham and Blackburn Rovers in the way, to have access to the semifinal they will have to beat a complicated opponent that is looking for confidence to get out of relegation.
EFL Cup defines its top four
The EFL Cup reached its quarter-final round and eight teams are in search of advancing to the semi-finals, this time we bring you a great match involving two Premier League teams who are in the fight to avoid relegation, Nottingham Forest and Wolves, two of the tournament's leaders who are looking for their place in the semi-finals to gain confidence for the remainder of the season.
