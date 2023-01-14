Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Brighton vs Liverpool match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
Leandro Trossard, a must see player!
The Brighton forward is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Trossard is looking to continue his development in English football and be a key player for Brighton in attack. This is one of Brighton's pillars and his offensive contribution is vital to the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 35 games where he got 3 assists and 8 goals. The Belgian had a great start to the season and, for now, has 7 goals and 3 assists in 17 games played.
How does Brighton get here?
Brighton continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in eighth position with 27 points, after 8 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses. The Seagulls are located 6 points away from the positions of teams that qualify for UEFA European competitions and that is the goal in mind of the team. These come from beating Middlesbrough in the FA Cup to get into the fourth round of the British Cup, where they expect a rival between Liverpool and Wolves. Some interesting names in this group are Pervis Estupiñan, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra and Facundo Buonanotte, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise and surpass Liverpool in the competition.
Mo Salah, a must see player!
The Liverpool striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for the championship, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team to another Premier League title next year. During last season he played 51 games, where he scored 31 goals and 16 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 5 goals and 4 assists in 11 games played.
How does the Liverpool arrive?
Liverpool comes to this duel with the aim of keeping the team fighting at the top of the Premier League, the team is in ninth position, 11 points behind leader Arsenal with 10 units, after 2 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss. Liverpool started the season with two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, most recently having to come from behind to beat Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. Those directed by Jurgen Klupp come to this season with new additions, being those of Darvin Nuñez, Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo, the most outstanding. Undoubtedly, Liverpool is one of the candidates to win the Premier League, but the most important mission is to win the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will face Rangers in the Group Phase, Ajax and Naples. The Reds have not achieved the results they expected and are suffering to get among the leaders of the Premier League. At the moment they are in seventh position with 28 units, after 8 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses.
¿Dónde es el juego?
The Falmer Stadium located in the city of Brighton will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 30,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2011.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brighton vs Liverpool match, corresponding to Date 18 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The meeting will take place at Falmer Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.