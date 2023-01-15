Madagascar vs Ghana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Madagascar vs Ghana as well as the latest news from the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
How to watch Madagascar vs Ghana?
If you want to watch Madagascar vs Ghana it can be followed on television through Bein Sports.
What time is Madagascar vs Ghana?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 20 hours
United States (New York): 2 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player in Ghana
Daniel Afriyie, a 21-year-old striker who currently plays for Zurich after arriving from Hearts of Coak. He scored two goals for the Ghana national team in 2022.
Watch out for this player in Madagascar
Al Qadisiya player Ibrahim Samuel Amada has made 28 appearances for Madagascar's senior national team, scoring two goals. He scored for the last time with his national team last September in a friendly match against Congo.
How does Ghana arrive?
Ghana has played two friendlies in this tournament before making their debut in the African Nations Championship in which they lost against Mozambique and drew 0-0 against Algeria. In addition, they are coming from the Qatar 2022 World Cup where they failed to advance from the group stage after finishing last in Group H with three points;
How does Madagascar arrive?
Madagascar has just played two friendlies at the end of 2022 in which they beat Benin 3-1 and drew 3-3 against Congo. A team that has managed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations this past year by winning two play-offs, first against Seychelles 4-0 on aggregate and then against Botswana 2-1 at the end of the play-offs.
Background
Three times Madagascar and Ghana have faced each other, with one win for each team and the other match ending in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in June 2022 in the qualifiers for the Africa Cup in which Ghana won 3-0. In 2015, they met in the quarterfinals of the COSAFA Cup in which Madagascar won 1-2. In 2003 they met in a friendly match in which there was a goalless draw, although it was decided on penalties in favor of Ghana after 21 kicks.
Venue: The match will be played at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui, located in Algeria, which was inaugurated in 1973 and has a capacity of 40,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Madagascar and Ghana will meet on the first day of the group stage of the African Nations Championship. These two teams are in Group C along with Morocco and South Africa;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Madagascar vs Ghana in African Nations Championship
