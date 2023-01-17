West Brom vs Chesterfield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Third Round FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Other matches tomorrow in the FA Cup
In addition to this match, in the third round of the FA Cup tomorrow will be played the matches of: Forest Green vs Birmingham, Accrington vs Boreham Wood, Wolves vs Liverpool, Wigan vs Luton and Swansea vs Bristol City.
Where and how to watch West Brom vs Chesterfield online live in the FA Cup third round?
This is the kick-off time for the West Brom vs Chesterfield match on January 17 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 3:00 P.M. USA (ET): 3:00 p.m.
Spain: 22:00 hours No Broadcast
Mexico: 14:00 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
The Hawthorns Stadium
It is the stadium of West Bromwich, a very small stadium but also one of the most important in English soccer, has a capacity for 26 thousand spectators, is one of the oldest in soccer since it was inaugurated on September 3, 1900, being close to 123 years old, will be the field where West Brom and Chesterfield meet in the FA Cup.
Absences
For this match only West Brom will not be able to count on the player Kyle Bartley due to injury, a very important casualty since he is one of their best central defenders. Chesterfield will be able to count on a full squad since they have no injured or suspended players, so both teams will arrive to this match.
Background
The history between these two teams is scarce, as they have only met on one occasion and that was a few weeks ago where they tied 3-3 in a match that was full of goals and emotions, this match promises to be similar with two teams that will fight for a ticket to the next round.
How does Chesterfield arrive?
Chesterfield for its part has had no games after the first match against West Brom where they drew 3 goals, it comes with the disadvantage that has not had much activity and will not start as the favorite, despite that it will seek to make the game more complicated to West Brom and try to be the surprise in this third round in the FA Cup.
How does West Brom arrive?
West Brom comes from defeating Luton 3-2 in the Championship, in its local tournament is in 6th position with 41 points and a record of 11 wins, 8 draws and 8 defeats, will seek to advance to the next round of the FA Cup against Chesterfield team that does not start as a favorite but always seeks to discomfort the opposing team.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match West Brom vs Chesterfield, corresponding to the third round of the FA Cup. The match will take place at The Hawthorns Stadium, at 14:00.