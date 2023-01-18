Celtic vs St Mirren Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Celtic vs St Mirren live in Scottish Premiership match day 22
The starting lineups for the Celtic vs St Mirren live match day 22 of the Scottish Premiership will be shared shortly, as well as the latest information from Celtic Park.
Scottish Premiership matches
Tomorrow the matches will also be played: Livingston vs Dundee, Hearts vs Aberdeen and Kilmarnock vs Rangers, these are the matches that will also be played on the day of the Scottish Premiership, this time there will be midweek games.
Where and how to watch Celtic vs St Mirren online live in the FA Cup third round?
This is the kick-off time for the Celtic vs St Mirren match on January 18 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hours on ESPN
Bolivia: 14:45 on ESPN
Brazil: 13:45 hours on ESPN
Chile: 13:45 hours on ESPN
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN
Ecuador: 14:45 hours on ESPN
USA (ET): 2:45 P.M. ON ESPN USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Spain: 9:45 p.m. No Broadcast
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN and Star+
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN
Uruguay: 14:45 hours on ESPN
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN

Celtic Park
It is the Celtic Stadium, one of the best known stadiums in the Scottish league as well as being one of the largest with a capacity of 60 thousand spectators, is also one of the oldest, was inaugurated on August 20, 1892, will be the scene where Celtic and St Mirren will face each other on the 22nd day of the Scottish Premiership.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Steve McLeann, who will have a tough task in this match.
Absences
In this match both teams will be able to count on a full roster with no injured or suspended players, a match where Celtic is expected to come out as a clear favorite to take the 3 points.
Background
The record leans to Celtic in a great way since in the last 14 games the record indicates 9 games won for Celtic, 2 tied games and 3 victories for St Mirren, for this meeting the big favorite is Celtic for the great moment they live and the quality of players that the Celtic team has.
How does St Mirren arrive?
St Mirren is in 6th position with 27 points and a record of 7 wins, 6 draws and 7 losses, a team that is one of the most consistent in this tournament and if they win could climb to 5th place in their last game lost by the minimum difference 1-0 against Hearts, will face this time the best team at this time in the Scottish league, coming into this game as the victim in all statistics.
How does Celtic arrive?
Celtic comes into this match as the overall leader of the Scottish Premiership, with 58 points and a record of 19 wins, one draw and only one loss, being undoubtedly the best team in this tournament, coming off a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, will be looking to take three more points and continue to take advantage of points in their home league on this occasion against St Mirren.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Celtic vs St. Mirren, match day 22 of the Scottish Premiership. The match will take place at Celtic Park, at 13:45 hours (CDMX).