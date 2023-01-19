AD Ceuta vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Live Score
How to watch AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for AD Ceuta vs Barcelona: match for the in Copa del Rey Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
thursday, january 19, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Is he leaving?
His destination would be Atletico Madrid, but everything can change if Carrasco who enters the operation wants to come to Barcelona.
When was FC Barcelona's last championship in the Copa?
In all these years, they have been the Copa del Rey champions: 1909, 1912, 1913, 1920, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1928, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1959, 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1988, 1990, 1997, 1998, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.
The last trophy they lifted was in 2021 at the hands of Messi, when they defeated Athletic by four goals. Their most current runner-up was in 2019 against Valencia by two goals.
Watch out for this FC Barcelona player
In 15 games participating in La Liga, he scored 3 goals and at the moment he has not made any assists. This element is one of Xavi's fundamental pieces in his teams, he can play as a winger on the left, attacking midfielder and midfielder. This will be the canary's first game in the Copa del Rey.
Watch out for this AD Ceuta player
Possible line-ups
For Ceuta, José Juan Romero started against Real Madrid Castilla, Tomás Mejías, Reina, Julio Iglesias, Rodrigo, Juan Gutierrez, Jota, Alain, Adri Cuevas, Robin, Nito González and Macías.
How do FC Barcelona arrive?
They qualified for this round of 16 after beating InterCity by 4 goals to 3. After this game, Barcelona will play against Getafe on Sunday 22nd.
It is currently the leader of La Liga with 41 points.
For Xavi, coach of the Culé team, he pointed out that the match will be complicated, apologizing for his past statements.
"I always have respect depending on the category, we have the experience of InterCity, the cup is a single match and it can be complicated, I have all the respect for the Ceuta team, it will cost us, I have respect for their fans."
"I feel pressure for tomorrow the cup, the league, the Europa league, if we continue without winning titles at the end of the season you are going to kill me, there are moments that you have a bad time when the results do not come out, everyone reminds you, you suffer a lot, but you enjoy, you have to be balanced, there is no euphoria for winning the supercup, we played very good soccer against Real Madrid, I prepare for it, this is Barcelona".
How does AD Ceuta arrive?
After this date they will face Cultural Leonesa and Racing Ferrol. They are in the 3rd position of their league with 39 points, in search of reaching the second division.