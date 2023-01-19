AD Ceuta vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match
Photo: VAVEL

9:00 AM18 minutes ago

Follow here AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups AD Ceuta vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Municipal Alfonso Murube. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:55 AM23 minutes ago

How to watch AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: wednesday, january 4, 2023.

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

8:50 AM28 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for AD Ceuta vs Barcelona: match for the in Copa del Rey Match?

This is the start time of the game AD Ceuta vs Barcelona: of thursday, january 19, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

thursday, january 19, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

thursday, january 19, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

thursday, january 19, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

thursday, january 19, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

thursday, january 19, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

thursday, january 19, 2023

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

thursday, january 19, 2023

19:00 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

thursday, january 19, 2023

14:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

USA

thursday, january 19, 2023

14:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

thursday, january 19, 2023

13:00 hours

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

 thursday, january 19, 2023

16:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

thursday, january 19, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

thursday, january 19, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

thursday, january 19, 2023

15:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

 

 

8:45 AM33 minutes ago

Is he leaving?

Memphis Depay is at the exit door of FCB, after not having the possible minutes with the culés, for Xavi it is important to have all possible elements, but if the player wants to leave he can not prevent it. 
His destination would be Atletico Madrid, but everything can change if Carrasco who enters the operation wants to come to Barcelona.
8:40 AM38 minutes ago

When was FC Barcelona's last championship in the Copa?

The Culés have been champions of this competition on repeated occasions, with more than 31 cups, it is the club with the most trophies in this tournament.

In all these years, they have been the Copa del Rey champions: 1909, 1912, 1913, 1920, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1928, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1959, 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1988, 1990, 1997, 1998, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

The last trophy they lifted was in 2021 at the hands of Messi, when they defeated Athletic by four goals. Their most current runner-up was in 2019 against Valencia by two goals.

8:35 AM43 minutes ago

Watch out for this FC Barcelona player

The azulgranas have in their ranks the promising player who has become a reality at the age of 20, Pedri Gonzalez. The young Spaniard has returned from his time in the World Cup with Spain, in this return in La Liga he was active against Espanyol.

In 15 games participating in La Liga, he scored 3 goals and at the moment he has not made any assists. This element is one of Xavi's fundamental pieces in his teams, he can play as a winger on the left, attacking midfielder and midfielder. This will be the canary's first game in the Copa del Rey.

8:30 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this AD Ceuta player

Adri Cuevas is the player to watch with 16 games with the caballas, with 16 games, 4 goals and 1 assist. The 33-year-old Spanish veteran is a midfielder and attacking midfielder.
8:25 AMan hour ago

Possible line-ups

Against Real Madrid, Xavi lined up the following squad with Ter Stegen, Balde, Christensen, Kounde, Araujo, Gavi, De Jong, Pedri González, Busquets, Lewandowski and Dembele.

For Ceuta, José Juan Romero started against Real Madrid Castilla, Tomás Mejías, Reina, Julio Iglesias, Rodrigo, Juan Gutierrez, Jota, Alain, Adri Cuevas, Robin, Nito González and Macías.

8:20 AMan hour ago

How do FC Barcelona arrive?

The Culés come to this game as champions of the Spanish Super Cup, after beating Real Madrid by 3 goals to 1. In addition, in the league they have just beaten Atlético De Madrid by 1 goal.

They qualified for this round of 16 after beating InterCity by 4 goals to 3. After this game, Barcelona will play against Getafe on Sunday 22nd.

It is currently the leader of La Liga with 41 points.

For Xavi, coach of the Culé team, he pointed out that the match will be complicated, apologizing for his past statements.

"I always have respect depending on the category, we have the experience of InterCity, the cup is a single match and it can be complicated, I have all the respect for the Ceuta team, it will cost us, I have respect for their fans."

"I feel pressure for tomorrow the cup, the league, the Europa league, if we continue without winning titles at the end of the season you are going to kill me, there are moments that you have a bad time when the results do not come out, everyone reminds you, you suffer a lot, but you enjoy, you have to be balanced, there is no euphoria for winning the supercup, we played very good soccer against Real Madrid, I prepare for it, this is Barcelona".

8:15 AMan hour ago

How does AD Ceuta arrive?

The caballas come to this match after eliminating Elche in the round of 32 with a goal by Rodri Rios. Then in their division they have not risen, with Talvera and Castilla they added a two-goal draw and a defeat.

After this date they will face Cultural Leonesa and Racing Ferrol. They are in the 3rd position of their league with 39 points, in search of reaching the second division.

8:10 AMan hour ago

Where will it be played?

The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal Alfonso Murube, home of AD Ceuta, located in Ceuta, Spain. With a capacity of 6500 spectators, inaugurated in 1933.
8:05 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Copa del Rey Match AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
