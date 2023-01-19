Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Villarreal vs Real Madrid match of the Copa del Rey Round of 16?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00hrs.
Real Madrid Statements
"We've had injuries that have affected us a bit more and it wasn't foreseeable. Not being at full strength is quite normal. We have to endure this month. We think that tomorrow is important even though everyone is giving Madrid up for dead. We have to be calm and confident, it's a complicated period against rivals who have a good dynamic. We will never give up and we will come through. When? I don't know, hopefully tomorrow. We are not going to come out too late and this team will compete in all competitions."
"It's a young team although everyone talks about Modric, Kroos or Benzema, but there were already young players and there are more who have arrived this year. I think we are at the beginning of a cycle. It is a moment of transition from one fantastic era to another. There are players who will take over this team, from the Kroos, Modric or Benzema."
"It's different. Kroos is fine because he didn't go to the World Cup and Modric did, so his condition is not optimal but he will get better."
"Against Valencia I took him off because of the card and against Barça to put more players up top. He is doing well and I have a lot of confidence in him. It's true that I haven't always been fair to him in this sense, in terms of changes, but he's going to contribute a lot to the team."
"He is a very reliable defender, he played very well against Valencia and now he can contribute good things. We conceded six goals and in five they could have been avoided with a little more pessimism."
"It's a coincidence, also last year we had a slump in this month and now we are also going to come out."
"Not especially, there are games that yes, to get the ball out from the back, but other times it can be a more defensive profile like Camavinga."
"It's difficult to say, I think Madrid takes great care of the youth system and there are young players who have a future. There are times when it is more complicated, but the 2004 players we have are very good and will soon be useful in the team."
"It is not so complicated, it is to be as objective as possible and to do things in the simplest possible way. In soccer the simplest thing possible is to defend well."
"Napoli has the advantage and can become champion. Tobias is on the list and can contribute to the team tomorrow. Carvajal and Lucas are out and Odriozola is coming off injury".
"Continue to be confident, we have an excellent squad and we are going to do well."
