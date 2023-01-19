Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match
11:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for Villarreal vs Real Madrid live coverage here

In a few moments we will share with you the Villarreal vs Real Madrid live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Estadio El Madrigal. 
10:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Villarreal vs Real Madrid match of the Copa del Rey Round of 16?

This is the kick-off time for the Villarreal vs Real Madrid match on January 19, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00hrs.

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Real Madrid Statements

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of this important match: "I don't go into this. Barcelona is a great rival for us, I don't go into the rest".

"We've had injuries that have affected us a bit more and it wasn't foreseeable. Not being at full strength is quite normal. We have to endure this month. We think that tomorrow is important even though everyone is giving Madrid up for dead. We have to be calm and confident, it's a complicated period against rivals who have a good dynamic. We will never give up and we will come through. When? I don't know, hopefully tomorrow. We are not going to come out too late and this team will compete in all competitions."

 "It's a young team although everyone talks about Modric, Kroos or Benzema, but there were already young players and there are more who have arrived this year. I think we are at the beginning of a cycle. It is a moment of transition from one fantastic era to another. There are players who will take over this team, from the Kroos, Modric or Benzema."

"It's different. Kroos is fine because he didn't go to the World Cup and Modric did, so his condition is not optimal but he will get better."

 "Against Valencia I took him off because of the card and against Barça to put more players up top. He is doing well and I have a lot of confidence in him. It's true that I haven't always been fair to him in this sense, in terms of changes, but he's going to contribute a lot to the team."

"He is a very reliable defender, he played very well against Valencia and now he can contribute good things. We conceded six goals and in five they could have been avoided with a little more pessimism."

"It's a coincidence, also last year we had a slump in this month and now we are also going to come out."

"Not especially, there are games that yes, to get the ball out from the back, but other times it can be a more defensive profile like Camavinga."

"It's difficult to say, I think Madrid takes great care of the youth system and there are young players who have a future. There are times when it is more complicated, but the 2004 players we have are very good and will soon be useful in the team."

"It is not so complicated, it is to be as objective as possible and to do things in the simplest possible way. In soccer the simplest thing possible is to defend well."

"Napoli has the advantage and can become champion. Tobias is on the list and can contribute to the team tomorrow. Carvajal and Lucas are out and Odriozola is coming off injury".

"Continue to be confident, we have an excellent squad and we are going to do well."

10:40 AM2 hours ago

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrive at the match after losing to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, so they will be looking to lift their spirits and turn the page with a victory.

10:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Villarreal arrive?

Villarreal arrives after a one-goal draw against Celta de Vigo, and also qualified to this stage after beating Cartagena five to one.

10:30 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at El Madrigal Stadium.

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid match will be played at the El Madrigal Stadium, located in Villarreal, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Villarreal vs Real Madrid live stream of the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match. The match will take place at the Estadio El Madrigal, at 15:00hrs.
