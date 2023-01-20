Angola vs Mauritania LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Angola vs Mauritania Live Score Here
Speak up, Pedro Gonçalves!
“We are confident that in the next game we will be better. It is very difficult because our opponent, Mauritania, knows that if they lose the game, they will be defeated. out of the tournament. Therefore, we must be careful and our attitude must be right.”
“How can we motivate our players? magic trick. – This is the best motivation a team can achieve. What we want are talented players who are proud to represent Angola. In this group of players here in Algeria, we have that, and I'm proud of my team”.
“I believe we are on the right track. The Angolan team developed and progressed. We are trying to meet the expectations of the home fans. We will do our best. There’s a difference between what we want to achieve and what is happening. à in front of us. We want to achieve some progress. We want to be in every competition and participate in tournaments like this on a regular basis. It shows what we can achieve.”
“We try to be present on the field. One day we will reach our goal, and for now, let's play one game at a time. Our players support each other. Let's try to win. We cannot face the next game lightly”, added Gon&nçalves with passion.
“We are in a group of three teams, so we are already in a group of three. It’s hard to move to the next stage if you have lose a game. We want to show the level of our championship when we play in a tournament like CHAN. we watched some exciting games here in Algeria and that's why we must be good ambassadors for Angolan football.”
Angola likely!
How do you get to Angola?
Speak up, Amir Abdou!
“We prepared accordingly for this tournament and saw their first game, so we know what to expect from them. We are three teams in the group and the losing team goes home. 48 hours and we've acclimated to the climate here, so we're ready to go.”
''We are in a group of three teams. É a risk of death. Our team will not lose. If we lose, we go home. We are in a real competition. We have a lot of youngsters who have never played at this level before.''
"Let’s make sure our fans feel the spirit of football so we can move to the next level. We'll see if we learn from our past mistakes."
“We played here against Algeria in Annaba. É the same climate. We played against Côte d'Ivoire in Tennis, so the players were formed mentally and the team that will win is formed. the most determined”.
“ This is an advantage for us already. we saw Angola play, so we know about both teams, despite knowing more about Mali. Angola has active players in the CAF Champions League.
"This gives us This is an advantage that will allow us to focus on them. We saw them play against South Africa. They have the best strikers in this tournament and they are very scary. We need to deal with them.”
Mauritania likely!
How do you get to Mauritania?
African Nations Championshi
The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.
Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.
Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.
In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.
The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.
In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.
There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.
In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.