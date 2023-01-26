Paços de Ferreira vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Paços de Ferreira vs Benfica Live Score Here
Speak up, Cesar Peixoto!
“We know we are going to find an excellent team, first for a long time. for a long time, it has been the best team, with a very large offensive flow, overwhelming at times. We will suffer at times, but we also know the quality we have and we will try to hurt Benfica and fight for the three points”, he said.
“By the confidence, by the moment, by the individual and collective quality of Benfica, we know that it will squeeze us, but we have to be organized to take advantage of the space when we steal the ball” Ferreira's.
How does Paços de Ferreira arrive?
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
''João Victor is part of the story of this season. In the summer we were in a complicated situation, at the end of the transfer window we had Lucas Veríssimo, Morato and João Victor, three top centre-backs, with injuries to long term. In the last game before signing for Benfica, João Victor was injured and it turned out to be more complicated than we expected. Jan Vertonghen left and only we had António [Silva] and Nico [Otamendi], hence the name. we hired Brooks. We had to be prepared in case something happened. After a few months they were all ready, they are all good and train well. We have several excellent plants and we have to manage the situation in this January window. – It's great, we believe in him, but I wasn't getting enough playing time. He had the opportunity to go on loan, to play more, and both for him and for us, the decision was a good one. Players have to play. He's for Benfica and I hope he plays a lot for us, because he's great. very good.''
''We always try to do our best in the transfer windows to improve the squad. We had a situation in the summer, with a lot of good players, but we had too many players. For everyday training, we had too many players, and they too need opportunities to say "gift" and play. At one point we tried to reduce the squad a little and improve it. At the moment we are improving it, we still have a few more days, we already have it. We made some decisions, some players left, others joined... If anything else happens, we'll see soon. At the moment we are very focused on the games, because it's so important. a decisive moment of the season. In the last games already We showed that the players are very focused, that we are playing good football and that's good. That's what I'm focused on right now.''
''Yes. When we see him playing for Benfica, we see a player at his best level, very happy to be playing for the Club. nothing else in the athlete's mind. I don’t expect to lose any of our first team players, and I see them all very focused.''
''We signed some players, sold others, integrated some players into our formation... Throughout the season, we have to look for the best in each player, – go make adjustments. Club officials are working very well, and it's also good. I need to understand the will of the players. Some may want to leave because they are not playing what they wanted at Benfica, we have to respect that and find solutions. We try to see the whole picture, the goal is to see the whole picture. always improve and have a balanced squad so we can react to injuries, other unavailability... that. We had a lot of players and, in this January transfer window, we took the opportunity to resolve some situations in the squad. These topics are left behind the scenes, the most important thing is what's going on in the field. If you are positive, you are It's going well this season and we have to keep going.''
'' You are a top player and your contract ends in the summer. É It is a difficult situation for clubs to manage, because the player is It is free and you have the option to subscribe to another badge, especially if it is of quality and is available. in good shape. is a key player for us. You have the attitude, drive and spirit to work hard for 90 minutes, attacking and defending. in very good shape and the Club fights to keep it, of course. I want to continue working with him, but I'm realistic, I know how the world of football works. We have tried our best, but the final decision is up to you. his. I hope you stay, and I know that even if you don't, you will. at the end of the season for Benfica.''