Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey 2022 Match
Stay tuned for the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match on January 25, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

Real Madrid Quotes

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the match: "Like all derbies, you have to prepare for them in a special way, against a strong team. We return home after two months, with our fans. They are getting better, their last game was very good (a drubbing of Valladolid) and it will be entertaining".

"They are professionals and understand very well what this entity means. They know the quality of this squad and I don't think I have to explain anything. We talked at the beginning of the season about this issue, it is a moment of transition and everyone has to understand. Both the young players and the veterans. This compression and patience from the veterans was vital last season as well."

"He has not yet reached his best level. I consider it normal, after the World Cup. We love him and we do not ask him to score goals, but to contribute in offensive and defensive play. When he gets back to his best, he will score. We have to be patient.

"It would not be unfair if they are left out. It can be a part of the rotation we have to take for this game. Tomorrow we have to put together the best possible team and that's what we will try to do."

"Alaba is available, not like Tchouaméni or Hazard who have only trained partially. Carvajal and Lucas are out as well. It's important that little by little we get people back."

"We think we have a chance to reach the semifinals. We take into account the strength of the opponent and we know that it's very difficult. It's a special match and it's going to be an entertaining game because Atlético is improving."

"I like him in all positions. He always delivers. His characteristics are more central, but he is very intelligent. He likes him more as a center back and I take him into account... that's why he's playing as a full back tomorrow."

"Momentum is a quality. He always tries to cut out a lot of passes and sometimes he's a little late. Sometimes it can happen that he gets a yellow card early, but he's a very correct player. He is not a player who kicks without the ball and his evolution is a modern midfielder. He covers the position in front of the central defenders very well. His game against Athletic was outstanding because tactically he played very well. Defensively he did a fantastic job".

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

Atletico Madrid arrives after beating Valladolid three goals to nil, having previously qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Levante in the round of 16.

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrives after beating Athletic two goals to zero, so they will be looking to continue with that momentum, they also reached this stage after eliminating Villarreal three goals to two.

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The match Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, at 15:00.
