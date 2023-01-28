Fulham vs Sunderland Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Fulham vs Sunderland Live Score
What time is Fulham vs Sunderland match for FA Cup Match?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 28, 2023
|
10:00 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
January 28, 2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
January 28, 2023
|
10:00 AM
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
January 28, 2023
|
12:00 AM
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
January 28, 2023
|
11:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
January 28, 2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
January 28, 2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
January 28, 2023
|
16:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
January 28, 2023
|
9:00
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
January 28, 2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
