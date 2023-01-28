Fulham vs Sunderland Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Fulham vs Sunderland Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Fulham vs Sunderland match.
5:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Fulham vs Sunderland match for FA Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Sunderland of 28th January in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

January 28, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 28, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 28, 2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 28, 2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 28, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 28, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 28, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 28, 2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 28, 2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

January 28, 2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
5:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Sunderland player:

The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Corry Evans, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the preseason for Sunderland and he proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

5:45 AMan hour ago

Sunderland's final line-up:

A. Petterson; D. Cirkin, D. Batth, D. Ballard; J. Clarke, D. Neil, C. Evans, L. Gooch; A. Pritchard; R. Stewart, E. Simms.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Fulham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the Serbian team and national team; Aleksandar Mitrovic. The center forward stood out last season for being the scorer of the team and also for winning the scoring championship in the Championship, as it was normal to expect a goal from the Serbian, after being promoted to the Premier League, Mitrovic showed that competing at the highest level does not weigh him down at all, as he has kept fighting in the scoring charts and continues to make a difference in the matches.

5:35 AMan hour ago

Fulham's last line-up:

M. Rodák; A. Robinson, T. Ream, T. Adarabioyo, K. Tete; Joao Palhinha, H. Reed; N. Kebano, A. Pereira, B. Reid; A. Mitrovic.
5:30 AMan hour ago

Background:

Fulham and Sunderland have met on a total of 62 occasions (19 wins for Fulham, 19 draws, 24 wins for Sunderland) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Sunderland have the advantage with 85 goals scored, while Fulham have scored only 77 goals. Their last meeting dates back to the first matchday 45 of the 17-18 Championship season where Fulham beat Sunderland 2-1.
5:25 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

Craven Cottage is a sports ground located in the city of Fulham in London and is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in the United Kingdom, is currently the home of Fulham, a soccer team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League or popularly known as Premier League. Also, it is the oldest stadium in England as its construction dates back to 1780 and over the years it was remodeled to get its appearance today, it has a capacity to hold more than 22,000 spectators although curiously, the record says that once came to hold more than 40,000 people in a match.  
5:20 AMan hour ago

Cannot be eliminated

On the other hand, Southampton is living a totally different reality as they are going through a hard time in the Premier League competing in the places for the non-relegation, however, they want to give a joy to their fans after so many hard times, that is why in this semifinal they will leave everything with the goal of reaching the final and lift the coveted championship at Wembley.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

They want to continue transcending

The Fulham team showed in the first half of the season that they are not only here to walk around the Premier League and return to second place, the cottagers have shown that they are ready to fight toe to toe with any club and are currently in with a good chance of getting into the Big Six of the Premier League, as well, In the Carabao Cup they have stayed alive to reach these semifinals, so they are 180 minutes away from advancing to a great final and have the chance to lift a title this season so Fulham must play to their maximum capacity in these semifinals and win at home to seal their qualification in the second leg.
5:10 AM2 hours ago

The FA Cup returns

After such a long wait, the emotions of the FA Cup return to England to define the teams that will reach the next round of the oldest tournament in the world with their minds focused on arriving at Wembley Stadium with the intention of being crowned as the new champion of the competition and writing their name in golden letters. It has been a long road for both teams, being challenging and full of challenges that they have had to overcome to stay alive and reach this stage. For this match, destiny allied with soccer to give us 90 exciting minutes between Fulham vs Sunderland, two clubs that have the expectation of being already qualified to the next round, with the desire to succeed and the will to not give up.
5:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Fulham vs Sunderland match will be played at Craven Cottage, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
5:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 FA Cup: Fulham vs Sunderland!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo