Girona vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga
6:00 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Girona vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Municipal Montilivi. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
5:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Girona vs Barcelona online and live stream

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Girona vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams of the ESPN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

5:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match Girona vs Barcelona, matchday 19 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Girona vs Barcelona match on January 27, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 11:15 am

Bolivia: 11:15 am

Brazil: 11:15 am

Chile: 11:15 a.m.

Colombia: 09:15 hours

Ecuador: 9:15 a.m.

Spain: 14:15 hours

United States: 9:15 a.m. PT and 11:15 a.m. ET

Mexico: 09:15 hours

Paraguay: 11:15 a.m.

Peru: 11:15 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:15 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:15 a.m.

Japan: 10:15 a.m.

India: 9:15 a.m. 

Nigeria: 9:15 a.m.

South Africa: 9:15 a.m.

Australia: 0915 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:15 a.m.

5:45 AMan hour ago

Barcelona Quotes

Xavi spoke ahead of the match against Girona: "His task is very important. It's not just there. He's already done it at other clubs. He was already very intelligent when he played. He understood the game very well. I think he is transmitting a very good philosophy. He goes on the attack, without complexes. A very dynamic team. I like Míchel as a coach personally."

"There are many players who are at a high level and that is good for the team. The problem is for me to make the changes".

"I wouldn't give more importance to being winter champion".

"It wasn't the problem that they weren't there. We lost it. I don't give it any more thought.

"We try never to get injured. We do prevention, gym, strength, load control... from there, injuries are going to happen. He has also changed his mind. He has always told me that he wants to play for Barça. He feels loved, which is very important."

"Ansu Fati feels comfortable near the goal. He has everything to make the difference from three quarters up. Both positions are for him.

"Yes, I'm calm about the squad. We had six strikers, now we have five, but there are other alternatives like Balde or Sergi Roberto. In principle I don't lack anything in the squad."

"They say that? Well, then it's fucking great. I like that better. Barça is like that. You need emotional balance. It already happened to me as a footballer. Maybe as a coach I need more to help the players.

"He doesn't fool anyone. That's how he is. Pure passion. He motivates and infects his teammates. It's surprising, but when you see him train, you realize that he has tremendous greatness. The soul he puts into it is beastly."

"For me, ter Stegen is among the best in the world. If not the best, among the three without a doubt. For Barça, he is the best in the world because of the way we play. His ball control is perfect. He understands everything and is a guarantee. He was criticized here because even the chairs are criticized here. He gives us a lot of security and he has grown. Now that possession is so undervalued... when you have the ball, you are defending".

"That we have to beat Girona. Here you win two or three-day tranquillity vouchers. This is Barça. Until tomorrow, some tranquility. Not too much. This is the Barça environment. I know it very well. If we don't win tomorrow, it will be a hecatomb. Let's try to enjoy it until tomorrow. Let's try to win it because it will be a difficult match. Míchel has said that they have nothing to lose and we will go out with pressure because we want to win LaLiga".

5:40 AMan hour ago

How is Barcelona coming?

Barcelona arrives after qualifying to the semifinal of the Copa del Rey, Xavi's team eliminated Real Sociedad by the minimum.

5:35 AMan hour ago

How does Girona arrive?

Girona arrives to this duel after losing to Villarreal by the minimum, so it will go all out for the difficult task of beating Barcelona.
5:30 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal Montilivi.

The match Girona vs Barcelona will be played at the Estadio Municipal Montilivi, located in Girona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
5:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Girona vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to Matchday 19 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Alfonso Pérez, at 09:15 hours.
