PSG vs Reims LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here PSG vs Reims in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSG vs Reims match in the Ligue 1.
What time is PSG vs Reims match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game PSG vs Reims of January 29th, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 15:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 15:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how PSG vs Reims live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch PSG vs Reims in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch PSG vs Reims in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 17th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 13 wins for the Parisians, 3 draws and 3 wins for Reims.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between these two squads, the dominance has been for PSG, who have 4 wins, leaving with 0 wins for Reims and 1 draw.
Stade de Reims 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain, 8 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Stade de Reims, 23 Jan, 2022, French Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 29 Aug, 2021, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Stade de Reims, 16 May, 2021, French Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 27 Sep, 2020, France Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain, 8 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Stade de Reims, 23 Jan, 2022, French Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 29 Aug, 2021, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Stade de Reims, 16 May, 2021, French Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 27 Sep, 2020, France Ligue 1
How are PSG coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 7-0 against Pays de Cassel, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Pays de Cassel 0-7 Paris Saint-Germain, 23 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Riyadh All-Stars XI 4-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 19 Jan, 2023, Friendly match
Stade Rennais 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain, 15 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Angers, 11 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Chateauroux 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 6 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Pays de Cassel 0-7 Paris Saint-Germain, 23 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Riyadh All-Stars XI 4-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 19 Jan, 2023, Friendly match
Stade Rennais 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain, 15 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Angers, 11 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Chateauroux 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 6 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
How are Reims coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 7-0 against Loon Plage FC, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to be confident in this tournament.
Les Herbiers 0-3 Stade de Reims, 21 Jan, 2023, French Cup
Stade de Reims 0-0 Nice, 15 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 0-1 Stade de Reims, 11 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Loon Plage FC 0-7 Stade de Reims, 8 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Lille 1-1 Stade de Reims, 2 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Les Herbiers 0-3 Stade de Reims, 21 Jan, 2023, French Cup
Stade de Reims 0-0 Nice, 15 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 0-1 Stade de Reims, 11 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Loon Plage FC 0-7 Stade de Reims, 8 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Lille 1-1 Stade de Reims, 2 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Watch out for this PSG player
The French striker, 24-year-old Kylian Mbappé has performed well, the striker has played his 22nd game in all competitions, 20 as a starter and second as a substitute, scoring 13 goals in Ligue 1 and two assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay at the top of the French league and be able to harvest one more title.
Watch out for this Reims player
England striker, 21 year old Folarin Balogun has had a good performance, the attacker has played his eighteenth game in this tournament, 15 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals and 1 assist wearing that jersey, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, despite having high caliber teammates.