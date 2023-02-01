Montpellier vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Montpellier vs PSG in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Montpellier vs PSG match in the Ligue 1.
What time is Montpellier vs PSG match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game Montpellier vs PSG of February 01st, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Montpellier vs PSG live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Montpellier vs PSG in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Montpellier vs PSG in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 22nd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 14 wins for the Parisians, 5 draws and 2 wins for Montpellier.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between these two squads, the dominance has been for PSG, who have 4 wins, leaving with 0 wins for Montpellier and 1 draw.
Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Montpellier, 13 Aug, 2022, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain, 14 May, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Montpellier, 25 Sep, 2021, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 12 May, 2021, Coupe de France
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Montpellier, 22 Jan, 2021, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Montpellier, 13 Aug, 2022, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain, 14 May, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Montpellier, 25 Sep, 2021, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 12 May, 2021, Coupe de France
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Montpellier, 22 Jan, 2021, French Ligue 1
How are PSG coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 7-0 against Pays de Cassel, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Stade de Reims, 29 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Pays de Cassel 0-7 Paris Saint-Germain, 23 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Riyadh All-Stars XI 4-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 19 Jan, 2023, Friendly match
Stade Rennais 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain, 15 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Angers, 11 Jan, 2023, France Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Stade de Reims, 29 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Pays de Cassel 0-7 Paris Saint-Germain, 23 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Riyadh All-Stars XI 4-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 19 Jan, 2023, Friendly match
Stade Rennais 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain, 15 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Angers, 11 Jan, 2023, France Ligue 1
How is Montpellier coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against AJ Auxerre, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
AJ Auxerre 0-2 Montpellier, 29 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 0-3 Nantes, 15 Jan, 2023, France Ligue 1
Nice 6-1 Montpellier, 11 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Pau 2-1 Montpellier, 6 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Montpellier 1-2 Marseille, 2 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
AJ Auxerre 0-2 Montpellier, 29 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 0-3 Nantes, 15 Jan, 2023, France Ligue 1
Nice 6-1 Montpellier, 11 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Pau 2-1 Montpellier, 6 Jan, 2023, Coupe de France
Montpellier 1-2 Marseille, 2 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Watch out for this PSG player
The French striker, Kylian Mbappé, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played his 23rd game in all competitions, 20 as a starter and second as a substitute, scoring 13 goals in Ligue 1 and two assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay at the top of the French league and to be able to harvest another title.
Watch out for this player from Montpellier
France's striker, 20 year old Elye Wahi has performed well, the attacker has played his eighteenth game in this tournament, 18 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals and 1 assist wearing that jersey, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, despite having high caliber teammates.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Montpellier vs PSG, Ligue 1 match. The match will take place at the Stade de la Mosson, at 15:00.