Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game

Stay with us to follow Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live from the Carabao Cup 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup Semifinals, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest online and live from the Carabao Cup 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on ESPN
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 5:00 p.m. on ESPN
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN
USA (ET): 16 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 21 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on ESPN
Peru: 15 hours on ESPN
Uruguay: 17 hours on ESPN
Venezuela: 16 hours on ESPN
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Marcus Rashford, a must see player!
The Manchester United winger is one of the team's most important figures, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to return to being among the British elite, he may have many more minutes to show their quality and help the team fight for one of the places in UEFA competitions for next year. During last season he played 32 games, where he got 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 11 goals and 4 assists in 22 games played.
How does Man U get here?
Manchester United comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in fourth position, 11 points behind leader Arsenal with 32 units, after 10 victories, 2 draws and 4 losses. United started the season in a good way but fell into a difficult streak, however, now they march with 5 consecutive victories in their last games, making the team start to climb positions trying to get into the fight for the title. Those directed by Erik ten Hag arrive this season with new additions, being those of Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony, the most outstanding. Undoubtedly United is not one of the candidates to win the Premier League, but the most important mission is to return to the UEFA Champions League and fight to be among the top 5 in their league. For now the team is in the Europa League where they will face Barcelona for a place in the Round of 16, trying to win this UEFA title.
Brennan Johnson, a must see player!
The Nottingham striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Johnson is looking to continue his development in English football and be a key player for Nottingham in attack. This is one of the promises of the Tricky Trees and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 53 games where he got 9 assists and 19 goals. The Belgian had a great start to the season and, for now, has 6 goals and 1 assist in 23 games played.
How does Nottingham arrive?
Nottingham continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in eighth position with 20 points, after 5 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses. The Tricky Trees are located 5 points away from the relegation places and that is the objective in mind of the team, to get away from the relegation and be able to think about achieving a comfortable position in the middle of the table. These come from eliminating the Wolves in the EFL Cup to get into the semifinals, where they will seek to surprise ManU to seek a place in the final. Some interesting names in this group are Renan Lodi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Danilo, Remo Feuler and Taiwo Awoniyi, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the football season. They are not the favorites to win this duel and could be left out of the Carabao Cup.
Where's the game?
Old Trafford located in the city of Manchester will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the Carabao Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 74,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup Semifinal match. The meeting will take place at Old Trafford, at 3:00 p.m.