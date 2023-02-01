Heart vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Heart vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership Match 2023?
Heart of Midlothian last lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Zander Clark, Kye Rowles, Stephen Kingsley, Toby Sibbick, Cameron Devlin, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Alex Cochrane, Nathaniel Atkinson, Yutaro Oda, Stephen Humphrys, and Lawrence Shankland.
Rangers last lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Jon McLaughlin, Ben Davies, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, James Tavernier, Malik Tillman, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Antonio-Mirko Colak, Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala.
Rangers Players to Watch
There are three Rangers players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is the Croatian striker Antonio-Mirko Colak (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 11 goals in 16 games played and scored in the previous game against Aberdeen. We could see him score on Wednesday and we should keep an eye on him. Another player is Borna Barisic (#31), he plays defense and at 30 years old is the team's highest assister with 7 assists in 20 games. And finally, we should be aware of defenseman James Tavernier (#2), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 8 goals in 23 games played and also the third highest assister with 5 assists.
Rangers in the tournament
Rangers had a good start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, they are at the top of the tournament table. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 55 points after 17 games won, 4 tied and 2 lost. They are located in the second position of the general table and if they want to steal first place from Celtic FC they must win the game. Wednesday's game will be very difficult as both teams play at a similar level and Rangers will play away. Their last game was on January 28, 2023, they won 2-0 against St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium and thus achieved their seventeenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Heart of Midlothian Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Hearts attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Rangers. The first is forward Lawrence Shankland (#9) who is the most important player on the team. The freshman is the team's leading scorer with 16 goals in 23 games played and is also the team's leading assister with 4 assists. Next up is Robert Snodgrass (#77), he plays in the midfielder position and during the tournament he has had 4 assists which makes him the second highest assister on the team. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced the Rangers multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, 25-year-old forward Josh Ginnelly (#30) has scored 5 goals in 18 games played, making him the second highest scorer. He is a great header so we could see him score on Wednesday.
Heart of Midlothian at the tournament
Heart of Midlothian had a good start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 39 points after 11 games won, 6 tied and 6 lost. They are located in the third position of the general table and if they want to steal second place from Rangers they must win the game. Their last match was on January 29, ending in a 0-0 draw against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena, earning their sixth draw of the season. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Tynecastle Park will host this match, it is the Heart of Midlothian stadium. It is located in the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, and has a capacity of 17,420 spectators. It was inaugurated on April 10, 1886 (136 years old) and had a remodeling in 1994.
Argentina: 3:45 PM.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM.
Brazil: 2:45 PM.
Chile: 2:45 PM.
Colombia: 1:45 PM.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 2:45 PM.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM.