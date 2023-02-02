Juventus vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Juventus vs Lazio in Coppa Italia
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Lazio match in the Coppa Italia.
What time is Juventus vs Lazio match for Coppa Italia?
This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Lazio of February 02nd, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how Juventus vs Lazio live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Juventus vs Lazio in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 24th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 17 wins for Juventus, 4 draws and 2 wins for Lazio.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between these two squads, the dominance has been for Juve, who have 3 wins, leaving with 0 wins for Lazio and 2 draws.
Juventus 3-0 Lazio, 13 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A
Juventus 2-2 Lazio, 16 May, 2022, Italian Serie A
Lazio 0-2 Juventus, 20 Nov, 2021, Italy Serie A
Juventus 3-1 Lazio, 6 Mar, 2021, Italy Serie A
Lazio 1-1 Juventus, 8 Nov, 2020, Italian Serie A
How are Juve coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Monza, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Juventus 0-2 Monza, 29 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 3-3 Atalanta, 22 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 2-1 Monza, 19 Jan, 2023, Coppa Italia
Napoli 5-1 Juventus, 13 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Juventus 1-0 Udinese, 7 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
How are Lazio coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against AC Milan, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Lazio 1-1 Fiorentina, 29 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Lazio 4-0 AC Milan, 24 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Lazio 1-0 Bologna, 19 Jan, 2023, Coppa Italia
Sassuolo 0-2 Lazio, 15, Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Lazio 2-2 Empoli, 8 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Watch out for this Juve player
Italy striker, 22 year old Moise Kean has performed well, the striker has played his 20th game in all competitions, 10 as a starter and 10 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals in Serie A and zero assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Italian league and be able to harvest yet another title, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Keep an eye on this Lazio player
Brazil's forward, 29-year-old Felipe Anderson has performed well, the attacker has played his 26th game in all competitions, 25 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals and 1 assist wearing that jersey, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to go through responding for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, despite having high caliber teammates, but will want to go all out in this tournament to get the title.