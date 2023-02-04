PSG vs Toulouse Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Where and how to watch PSG vs Toulouse on TV and in real time?

PSG vs Toulouse
Round 22 of Ligue 1

Date: 04 February 2023

Time: 12 pm ET

Venue: Parc des Princes Stadium
Broadcast: ESPN 2 and Star+.

When is the PSG vs Toulouse match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between PSG and Toulouse will start at 12 pm ET, being played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, valid for the 22nd round of the Ligue 1. The duel will be broadcast by ESPN2 and the streaming service STAR+. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE TOULOUSE:

Dupe; Desler, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Aboukhlal, Spierings, Van den Boomen; Chaibi, Dallinga, Onaiwu.
PROBABLE PSG:

Donnarumma; Mendes, Pembele, Marquinhos, Hakimi; Verratti, Pereira, Vitinha, Soler; Ekitike, Messi
GALTIER:

"We have a unique season, with a World Cup in between. We have seen fatigue and injuries have occurred at other clubs. It's part of the job. I am sad for Mbappé. But you can't go a whole season without a physical problem. I don't think he played too much." - The coach said.

Defender Sergio Ramos will also be missing. He suffered a contraction in his adductor muscle. According to PSG, the Spaniard will return to training with the rest of the squad early next week.

TOULOUSE:

While Lionel Messi's team leads the competition - they are six points ahead of Marseille - their rivals are literally in the middle of the road. In 12th place, they have eleven points more than the first club in the relegation zone and eleven less than the qualification zone for next season's continental competitions. Toulouse have not lost in five games and can jump up to eighth place if they beat their Parisian opponents.

PSG:

PSG are Ligue 1 leaders with 51 points and are looking for another win in the competition after beating Montpellier 3-1 last Wednesday. 

PSG is coming from an important away win over Montpellier, after losing precious points in the competition to Rennes and Lens.

Mbappé and Neymar are out with muscle pain and are doubts for Saturday's duel. On the other hand, Toulouse also won on the last round and increases their unbeaten streak to seven matches, with six wins and a draw.

INJURY!

Mbappé and Neymar, two of the company's main stars, are out of the match. The Frenchman has a thigh injury, while the Brazilian is still suffering from muscle fatigue.

It is obvious that PSG, without Neymar and Mbappé, loses much of its offensive strength. But that doesn't mean they are no longer heavy favorites for the match.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between PSG and Toulouse is in the 22nd round of the French Ligue 1.

Current Ligue 1 leader PSG has only 51 points from 21 matches. The Parisians' season is very good, as they have a five-point lead over the second-placed team, which is Olympique de Marseille. Of the last five games they have played, PSG has won two, lost two, and drawn one.

Toulouse, on the other hand, lives a worse moment. If PSG is the current leader, it faces the 12th placed team. The team has an average season, having accumulated 29 points in 21 games, but has not lost in the last five matches it played.

PSG is the clear favorite to win the duel, despite the absence of Neymar and Mbappé. The team plays at home. The ball starts rolling for PSG vs. Toulouse at 12 pm ET, at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris.

Welcome and welcome to the PSG vs Toulouse live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two clubs in France: on one side the powerful PSG, of the star Lionel Messi, but who will be missing two great players: Neymar and Mbappé. Both teams face each other in the 22nd round of Ligue 1, at the Parc des Princes Stadium, home of Paris Saint Germain, at 12 pm ET. The match is valid for the twenty-second round. Follow everything about the duel between the Frenchmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
