PSG vs Toulouse Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

When is the PSG vs Toulouse match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Defender Sergio Ramos will also be missing. He suffered a contraction in his adductor muscle. According to PSG, the Spaniard will return to training with the rest of the squad early next week.
O Toulouse não perde há cinco jogos e pode saltar para a oitava posição se vencer o adversário de Paris.
PSG is coming from an important away win over Montpellier, after losing precious points in the competition to Rennes and Lens.
Mbappé and Neymar are out with muscle pain and are doubts for Saturday's duel. On the other hand, Toulouse also won on the last round and increases their unbeaten streak to seven matches, with six wins and a draw.
It is obvious that PSG, without Neymar and Mbappé, loses much of its offensive strength. But that doesn't mean they are no longer heavy favorites for the match.
Current Ligue 1 leader PSG has only 51 points from 21 matches. The Parisians' season is very good, as they have a five-point lead over the second-placed team, which is Olympique de Marseille. Of the last five games they have played, PSG has won two, lost two, and drawn one.
Toulouse, on the other hand, lives a worse moment. If PSG is the current leader, it faces the 12th placed team. The team has an average season, having accumulated 29 points in 21 games, but has not lost in the last five matches it played.
PSG is the clear favorite to win the duel, despite the absence of Neymar and Mbappé. The team plays at home. The ball starts rolling for PSG vs. Toulouse at 12 pm ET, at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris.
Round 22 of Ligue 1
Date: 04 February 2023
Time: 12 pm ET
Venue: Parc des Princes Stadium
Broadcast: ESPN 2 and Star+.