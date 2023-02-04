Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: #Vamos
Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
We can have three to four changes. We are not only thinking about the short term, but also about the medium term, and the players who have left recently also have quality. Fortunately, it's a difficult decision-making process. But Freiburg must act like in a home game. Run, run, run."
He (Can) is very strong in the one-on-one, very strong in the ground and aerial duels. And he is very good with the ball, it shows in the good spaces. He took advantage of the opportunity on Sunday. We hope he continues to play like this, because then he will be an important player.
We can reward good performance and react to the worst performance. Everyone has a chance to win everything with us. Today and tomorrow in training we have an internal competition in which the starting places are at stake.
Three wins will not be enough to achieve our goals. The training sessions during the week were very intense. That's the performance culture we want."
