Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match
Photo: Borussia Dortmund

5:00 AM10 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:55 AM15 minutes ago

What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg of 4th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: #Vamos

Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

4:50 AM20 minutes ago

Speak up, Streich!

"I get very upset when I hear such a balance sheet. But we have the opportunity to improve the statistics. It's about time - but it's not like I'm completely desperate now. There would have been better times to play against them (BVB). But we have expectations of ourselves, also in Dortmund. We are sure that we can face them. Augsburg showed that there in some scenes.

We can have three to four changes. We are not only thinking about the short term, but also about the medium term, and the players who have left recently also have quality. Fortunately, it's a difficult decision-making process. But Freiburg must act like in a home game. Run, run, run."

4:45 AM25 minutes ago
4:40 AM30 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Freiburg

Flekken; Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart; Sildillia, Eggestein, Höfler, Günter; Doan, Gregoritsch, Grifo.
4:35 AM35 minutes ago

Freiburg's situation

Unlike his opponent, Christian Streich does not have any casualties for this confrontation.
4:30 AM40 minutes ago

Speak up, Terzic!

"Fourth against fifth. The game against Wolfsburg was the first one after the winter break. After that, they played great games against Frankfurt and Augsburg. They showed the right reaction. I was impressed with how they handled it. They stayed in their system throughout the game because they believed in it. Even with a 0:5 deficit, they kept doing everything as if it was 0:0. I expect an intense game that will be tight again. But we are ready.
He (Can) is very strong in the one-on-one, very strong in the ground and aerial duels. And he is very good with the ball, it shows in the good spaces. He took advantage of the opportunity on Sunday. We hope he continues to play like this, because then he will be an important player.

We can reward good performance and react to the worst performance. Everyone has a chance to win everything with us. Today and tomorrow in training we have an internal competition in which the starting places are at stake.

Three wins will not be enough to achieve our goals. The training sessions during the week were very intense. That's the performance culture we want."

4:25 AMan hour ago
4:20 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Dortmund

Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Adeyemi; Moukoko.
4:15 AMan hour ago

Dortmund's situation

Edin Terzic will be without the suspended Özcan and the injured Kamara (knee), Meunier (muscle), Morey (fitness).
4:10 AMan hour ago

Brazilians from Brisgovia

Freiburg won last round and climbed to fifth place with 34 points. The Brazilians from Brisgovia, a nickname earned in 1993-94 because of their style of play, also have the same 62%.
4:05 AMan hour ago

BlackYellow

Coming from three straight wins, Borussia Dortmund is in fourth place, with 34 points. The BlackYellow have a 62% success rate in the competition.
4:00 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg live this Saturday (4 ), at the Signal Iduna Park at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 19th round of the competition
3:55 AMan hour ago

