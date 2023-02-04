Luton Town vs Stoke City: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Dean Whitestone will referee the match, with Nigel Lugg and Robert Hyde as assistant referees and Gavin Ward as fourth official.
Probable Stoke
Stoke's probable line-up for the match is: Bonham, Wilmot, Jagielka, and Fox; Sterling, Baker, Laurent, and Tymon; Campbell, Brown, and Celina.
Probable Luton
The probable Luton team for the match is: Orvarth, Burke, Lockyer, and Bell; Drameh, Clark, Mpanzu, and Doughty; Woodrow, Morris, and Adebayo.
No absentees
Luton will not have any absentees for this match, and can still count on Nakamba, Taylor and Drameh, recently signed in the end-of-year transfer window, as well as the return of Edwards. Stoke, on the other hand, will not have any absentees for the match, going with full strength.
Championship
Luton Town are in the top half of the table with 45 points, tied with Middlesbrough, 12 points behind second-placed Sheffield United and 17 points behind Burnley, and one point above West Brom and Watford, two points above Blackburn and three points above Norwich and Millwall. Stoke, in 18th position, is at the bottom of the table with 33 points, four below Hull City and Reading, tied with Bristol, one point above Birmingham, two above Rotherham and four behind Cardiff.
Last Matches: Stoke
Stoke comes into this game with two wins and one loss. The defeat was on January 14, away to Sheffield United, 3-1, with goals from Ndiaye and Bogle (2), while Powell. After that, on Saturday (21), the victory was at home, 4-0, over Reading, with goals from Smallbone, Campbell, Brown and Gayle. And in the FA Cup, on Sunday, it was a 3-1 win over Stevenage, with Brown opening the scoring, Reid equalizing, Laurent putting Stoke ahead, and Baker closing the scoring.
Last Matches: Luton
Luton Town come into this game with two wins and a draw from their last few games. The first victory was away from home, over Wigan, on Saturday (21), by 2-0, with goals from Cornick and Adebayo. After this, on Saturday (28), now for the FA Cup, the draw was 2-2 at home against Grimsby Town, with Holohan opening the scoring for Grimsby, Adebayo equalizing, Clark turning and Cliffon equalizing again, taking the game to the replay. Finally, again at home, the victory was over Cardiff, 1-0, on Tuesday (31), with Adebayo scoring.
