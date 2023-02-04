Brighton vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brighton vs Bournemouth live, as well as the latest information from the Falmer Stadium. 
What time is the match Brighton vs Bournemouth, matchday 22 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Brighton vs Bournemouth match on February 4, 2023 in several countries:

 

Bournemouth Statement

Gary O'Neil spoke ahead of the match: "We had a plan that we set out to achieve in January and everyone did a good job. We recruited in areas we were looking to recruit in and added some quality to the group, it was a good month for us."

"If you look at the whole window, we were very clear on what we were trying to do, if you start with goalkeeping, for example, we needed three senior goalkeepers in the squad."

"We've been working hard with the group and also trying to get some of the injured guys back. As well as the new additions we have made, getting back the key players we are missing will be just as big."

Brighton Statement

Roberto De Zerbi spoke ahead of the match: "I'm happy that Moises Caicedo has stayed with us. I want to talk to our fans to support him. I love Moises, everyone at the club loves him and I want the fans to follow me.
How is Bournemouth coming along?

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a one-goal draw against Nottingham Forrest, so they will be going all out to get three points from this game.

 

How are Brighton coming in?

Brighton drew in their last Premier League match against Leicester City, on the other hand they beat Liverpool two goals to one in the FA Cup.

 

The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium.

The match Brighton vs Bournemouth will be played at the Falmer Stadium, located in Birghton, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Brighton vs Bournemouth live stream, corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Falmer Stadium, at 10:00 hrs.
