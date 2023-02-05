Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich online live on Bundesliga match day 19?
The Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich match will be televised on Sky Sports.
If you want to watch the Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich match via streaming you can watch it on the Blue To Go application.
What time is the match Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich on Bundesliga match day 19?
This is the kick-off time for the Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich match on February 5 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 am
Bolivia: 11:30 am
Brazil: 11:30 am
Chile: 09:30 hours
Colombia: 09:30 hours
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 10:30 A.M. USA (ET): 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
Mexico: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Other games this Sunday
Apart from this match that we will bring you with the minute by minute, the teams of Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen will close the 19th match day, it will be the last match of this day in the Bundesliga.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on August 14 of last year in a Bundesliga matchday, this match was won by Bayern Munich with a score of 2-0, a match where they were dominant and with goals from Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala they took the 3 points on that occasion, that was the last time these two teams met.
Volkswagen Arena
It is the stadium where Wolfsburg plays its home matches, it has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on December 13, 2002, it is one of the most beautiful stadiums in the Bundesliga, it will be the stadium where Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will face each other on the 19th day of the Bundesliga.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be one of the best in this 19th round of the Bundesliga.
Background
The record is overwhelmingly in favor of Bayern Munich as they have met on 14 occasions leaving a record of 12 matches won by Bayern Munich, 2 draws and Wolfsburg has never been able to defeat Bayern, so this Sunday they will be the favorites to take the 3 points in another Bundesliga match day.
How is Bayern Munich coming along?
On the other hand, Bayern Munich comes from eliminating Mainz 05 with a score of 4-0 in the DFB Pokal, a match that did not have much complication for them and they were the convincing winners and qualified to the quarterfinals of the tournament, in the general table they are the leaders of the competition with 37 points and a record of 10 wins, 7 draws and only one loss, this way Bayern Munich arrives to this match, a match that promises many goals and emotions.
How is Wolfsburg coming along?
Wolfsburg comes from losing 2-1 against Union Berlin in the Round of 16 of the DFB Pokal, a match that despite having had an extra man they were unable to take advantage of it and were eliminated from this tournament, they will try to get rid of the bad taste in their mouth against a complicated team like Bayern Munich, in the general table they are in 7th position with 29 points and a record of 8 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses, this is how Wolfsburg arrives to this Bundesliga match.
