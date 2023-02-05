Inter vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023
Image: VAVEL

11:00 AM15 minutes ago

10:55 AM20 minutes ago

What time is Inter vs Milan match for Serie A 2023?

This is the start time of the game Inter vs Milan of February 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN +

Spain: 8:45 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

10:50 AM25 minutes ago

Last games Inter vs Milan

The series has been very even in the last five matches of the Derby in Milan with a balance of two wins per side and a draw, remembering that it will be the second duel in the year because a few days ago they faced each other in Saudi Arabia for the Super Cup of Italy where the black-and-blue were convincing and were convincing to get the victory and their first title of 2023, so the rossoneris will try to get revenge this Sunday.

AC Milan 0-3 Inter Milan, Italian Super Cup 2023

AC Milan 3-2 Inter Milan, Serie A 2022

Inter Milan 3-0 AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2022

AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2022

Inter Milan 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A 2022

10:45 AM30 minutes ago

Key Player Milan

Beyond also improving defensively, Milan need goals and Frenchman Olivier Giroud should be in charge of getting the magic back and scoring goals up front to try to get things back on track.
10:40 AM35 minutes ago

Key player Inter

Despite being World Cup champion, in Qatar 2022 the Argentine Lautaro Martinez was not quite fine with the opponent's goal, but now in the restart of the different competitions he has had romance with the goal and, in fact, has just scored a brace in the win against Cremonese last week, so he will look to continue in great shape for what lies ahead in the different competitions.
Foto: Getty Images
10:35 AM40 minutes ago

Last lineup Milan

1 Ciprian Tatarusanu, 46 Matteo Gabbia, 20 Pierre Kalulu, 19 Theo Hernandez, 2 Davide Calabria, 90 Charles De Ketelaere, 8 Sandro Tonali, 33 Rade Krunic, 9 Olivier Giroud, 12 Ante Rebic, 56 Alexis Saelemaekers.
10:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Inter

24 Andre Onana, 15 Francesco Acerbi, 95 Alessandro Bastoni, 36 Matteo Darmian, 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 5 Roberto Gagliardini, 20 Hakan Calhanoglu, 32 Federico Dimarco, 2 Denzel Dumfries, 9 Edin Dzeko, 10 Lautaro Martinez.
10:25 AMan hour ago

AC Milan: getting back on track

With four defeats in the last five games and three defeats in a row, all of them by a landslide, it seems that AC Milan, current Italian champion, is slowly deflating and this Sunday they will have one of the biggest rivalries, remembering that a few days ago they were beaten in the Italian Super Cup and they will be looking for revenge and self-confidence.
10:20 AMan hour ago

Inter Milan: to tighten the pace

Inter Milan has had an irregular pace in the 2022-23 Serie A season, but little by little they have started to have positive results and are already second in the general table, but they are 13 points behind leaders Napoli so they can no longer afford to let points go by the wayside if they want to aspire to win another escudetto.
10:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Inter vs Milan match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
10:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Inter vs Milan!

