Inter vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Inter vs AC Milan Live Score in Serie A 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter vs AC Milan match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Inter vs Milan match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Inter vs Milan of February 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 8:45 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Inter vs Milan
The series has been very even in the last five matches of the Derby in Milan with a balance of two wins per side and a draw, remembering that it will be the second duel in the year because a few days ago they faced each other in Saudi Arabia for the Super Cup of Italy where the black-and-blue were convincing and were convincing to get the victory and their first title of 2023, so the rossoneris will try to get revenge this Sunday.
AC Milan 0-3 Inter Milan, Italian Super Cup 2023
AC Milan 3-2 Inter Milan, Serie A 2022
Inter Milan 3-0 AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2022
AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2022
Inter Milan 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A 2022
Key Player Milan
Beyond also improving defensively, Milan need goals and Frenchman Olivier Giroud should be in charge of getting the magic back and scoring goals up front to try to get things back on track.
Key player Inter
Despite being World Cup champion, in Qatar 2022 the Argentine Lautaro Martinez was not quite fine with the opponent's goal, but now in the restart of the different competitions he has had romance with the goal and, in fact, has just scored a brace in the win against Cremonese last week, so he will look to continue in great shape for what lies ahead in the different competitions.
Last lineup Milan
1 Ciprian Tatarusanu, 46 Matteo Gabbia, 20 Pierre Kalulu, 19 Theo Hernandez, 2 Davide Calabria, 90 Charles De Ketelaere, 8 Sandro Tonali, 33 Rade Krunic, 9 Olivier Giroud, 12 Ante Rebic, 56 Alexis Saelemaekers.
Last lineup Inter
24 Andre Onana, 15 Francesco Acerbi, 95 Alessandro Bastoni, 36 Matteo Darmian, 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 5 Roberto Gagliardini, 20 Hakan Calhanoglu, 32 Federico Dimarco, 2 Denzel Dumfries, 9 Edin Dzeko, 10 Lautaro Martinez.
AC Milan: getting back on track
With four defeats in the last five games and three defeats in a row, all of them by a landslide, it seems that AC Milan, current Italian champion, is slowly deflating and this Sunday they will have one of the biggest rivalries, remembering that a few days ago they were beaten in the Italian Super Cup and they will be looking for revenge and self-confidence.
Inter Milan: to tighten the pace
Inter Milan has had an irregular pace in the 2022-23 Serie A season, but little by little they have started to have positive results and are already second in the general table, but they are 13 points behind leaders Napoli so they can no longer afford to let points go by the wayside if they want to aspire to win another escudetto.
The Kick-off
The Inter vs Milan match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Inter vs Milan!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.