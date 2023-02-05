Feyenoord vs PSV LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Feyenoord vs PSV match live?
What time is Feyenoord vs PSV match for Eredivisie?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Signed
Hazard
Signed ✍ pic.twitter.com/F8QfCyC9Ns — PSV (@PSV) February 1, 2023
Trainning
🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️ pic.twitter.com/q65smZ0uA1 — PSV (@PSV) February 1, 2023
Classic
Van Nistelrooij over Hazard & Van Aanholt.#FEYPSV — PSV (@PSV) February 3, 2023
Feyenoord
The Rotterdam team has not lost for 12 rounds in the Dutch, and the last negative result was, curiously, against PSV. It was a 4-3 defeat, in Eindhoven, on September 18, in a game valid for the seventh round. Since then, the team has only suffered one defeat in official matches and that was a 1-0 against Sturm Graz, in the UEFA Europa League.
Despite this, the team comes from a tie in the last round. Playing against FC Twente, away from home, Feyenoord was 1-1 and wasted the chance to shoot even further at the top of the leaderboard. However, considering the quality of the Twente team, equality cannot be considered a bad result.
Feyenoord's goal in this round will be to 'revenge' the defeat in the first round and remain calm in the lead of the Eredivisie. Otherwise, if you stumble at home, things can get tangled up and there's even a chance of losing the edge at the end of this round.
Thus, Feyenoord bets on the strength of its home factor. Playing at De Kuip, the team won 21 points in nine matches so far. There were six wins and three draws in front of their fans. Thus, alongside Twente, the team is one of the only two undefeated at home so far in the Eredivisie.
Coach Arne Slot will certainly send his team up in this round. Even more so due to the fact that PSV has been oscillating in some matches.
And Feyenoord have players of great quality. Among the highlights are goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, defenders Lutsharel Geertruida and David Hancko, midfielders Quinten Timber and Orkun Kokcu, and forwards Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Giménez and the Brazilian Danilo, the team's top scorer in the Eredivisie, with eight goals.
PSV
Despite some recent oscillation, with two draws and a defeat in the last five rounds, the Eindhoven team won their last game.
Playing at home against Go Ahead Eagles, on Saturday last week, the team won by 2-0. PSV opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the first half, with a goal by Joey Veerman. And, in the 19th minute of the second half, Anwar El-Ghazi scored the second for the hosts and secured the three points.
The result brought some relief to PSV who, in the 18th round, lost to FC Emmen by 1-0, away from home. The defeat was completely unexpected and complicated PSV's title ambitions.
However, as everything is tangled up at the top of the table, a direct confrontation like the one in this round could change everything. After all, only four points separate PSV from Feyenoord in the fight for the lead. 'Sandwiched' in the middle of the two is AZ Alkmaar, with 40 points from 19 matches.
What makes Eindhoven fans a little apprehensive before this round is PSV's away campaign. The team is only the fifth best away from home in the Netherlands. There are 13 points in nine games, with four wins, one draw and four defeats. Even PSV comes from two rounds without a win away from the Philips Stadion, with a draw against Sittard (2-2) and the aforementioned defeat by Emmen.
Thus, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to improve this performance as an outsider. And, for that, the coach has names like goalkeeper Walter Benítez, defenders Armando Obispo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jordan Teze, midfielders Ibrahim Sangaré, Joey Veerman, Guus Til and Xavi Simons, the team's top scorer in the Eredivisie, with nine goals, and forwards Johan Bakayoko and Luuk de Jong.
Eredivisie
Subsequently, teams placed between fourth and seventh play in the Eredivisie playoffs to see who qualifies for the preliminary round in the UEFA Conference League. At the bottom of the leaderboard, the bottom two are relegated directly to the Eerste Divisie, the second division of Dutch football. Finally, the team that stays in 16th place competes in the relegation playoffs against the teams that fight to rise from the Eerste Divisie.
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!