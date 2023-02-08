Goals and Highlights: Sunderland AFC 2-3 Fulham in FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
It's over
Fulham beat Sunderland 3-2, in a match corresponding to the FA Cup, the locals despite having the upper hand and not lowering their arms, failed to get the goal that would give them the victory, although they had several chances to tie.
90'
GOOOOL! for Sunderland, Jewison Bennette makes it 2-3.
4 minutes of stoppage time are added
88'
Sunderland want the draw to keep their chances of advancing
83'
GOOOOAL! for Fulham, Layvin Kurzawa shot in the box to make it 3-1.
80'
Fulham substitution, Manor Solomon for Daniel James
77'
GOOOOOL! for Sunderland, Jack Clarke received a ball in the box where he settled and sent the ball into the goal.
72'
Sunderland substitution, Amad Diallo and Édouard Michut for Jewison Bennette and Pierre Ekwah
65'
Sunderland substitution, Daniel Neill and Patrick Roberts out for Luke O'Nien and Alex Pritchard
Fulham substitution, Kenny Tete and João Palhinha for Bobby Reid and Harrison Reed.
60'
GOOOOL! from Fulham, Andreas Pereira found a ball in the box and just pushed it in.
56'
Sunderland try to break through the Fulham defense to get the equalizer.
Shane Duffy sees a yellow card
51'
Fulham are dominating the game, looking for the goal through the flanks
46'
Fulham change, Carlos Vinícius and Luke Harris come off for Andreas Pereira and Aleksandar Mitrović.
45'
Second half of Fulham's victory begins
45+1'
First half of Fulham's win is over
45'
One minute of compensation is added
39'
Sunderland begin to regain possession of the ball, but still struggle to do so
34'
The home side are desperate for a goal, but can't get past 3/4 of the pitch
29'
Fulham play Sunderland in their box, looking for them to get forward and go for an opening.
24'
The home team struggles to get forward, but controls in their own area
19'
Sunderland try to respond to the goal, but they don't break down the defense.
14'
Fulham are far superior to Sunderland, who struggle to get going
9'
GOOOOOL! from Fulham, Harry Wilson shot into the box to make it 0-1.
5'
Fulham starts with everything, having the ball, looking for space.
The match kicks off
The match between Sunderland and Fulham is ready, at the Stadium of Light, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this FA Cup match at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland's next matches
The home side are coming off a 1-1 draw against Millwall in their last match, but still have several games left to play.
Sat., Feb. 11 Sunderland vs Reading, English Championship
Tue., Feb. 14 Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland, English Championship
The Fulham XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take to the field at the Stadium of Light, FA Cup match
Tonight’s XI! 🚨#SUNFUL pic.twitter.com/TQzPCJqe5D— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 8, 2023
Sunderland's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Stadium of Light, FA Cup duel
🚨 Tony Mowbray's XI.— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 8, 2023
Let's go! 🔴⚪️⚫️#SAFC | #EmiratesFACup
Fulham's next matches
The visitors are coming off a 0-0 draw against Chelsea in their last match, but still have several games remaining.
Sat., Feb. 11 Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League
Sat., Feb. 18, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham, English Premier League
Stadium of Light
The Stadium of Light is a soccer stadium located in the city of Sunderland, in the metropolitan county of Tyne and Wear in northeast England. It is a UEFA elite stadium; this allows it to have finals of European competitions, having a capacity for 49,000 fans and being inaugurated in 1997.
Mowbray has plan for striker crisis
Tony Mowbray mentions that he cannot rely on Alex Pritchard to help solve his striker crisis against Fulham.
With Ross Stewart injured and Joe Gelhardt, Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton filled the void in a false nine role. However, Embleton is now recovering from a serious injury, while Pritchard has just returned from a calf problem.
"I'm not sure if Pritch is ready to be thrown in and play as a false nine or a No. 10," Mowbray said.
'I felt like an imposter at Sunderland'.
Luke O'Nien has lifted the lid on his difficult early days at Sunderland, revealing that he felt like 'an imposter' to be at the club.
O'Nien is a key player now and only seems to be improving all the time.
"It was clear I had missed a key part when my Sunderland career started negatively and a bit of an identity crisis soon followed."
"I was trying to understand why I suddenly had no confidence, why I felt I didn't belong. I moved from Wycombe to Sunderland, which was a big step up. I made a few mistakes in front of 35,000 people and had them take me off on my debut after 45 minutes live on Sky Not the dream start I was hoping for.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
How is Sunderland coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Middlesbrough, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Millwall 1-1 Sunderland, 4 Feb, 2023, Championship of England
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland, 28 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough, 22 Jan, 2023, English Championship
Sunderland 1-3 Swansea City, Jan 14, 2023, English Championship
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland, 7 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
How are Fulham coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Chelsea, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a not very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham, 3 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland, 28 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham HHotspu, 23 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 1-0 Fulham, 15 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea 12 Jan, 2023, 2023, English Premier League
Watch out for this Sunderland player
The England striker, Jack Clarke 22 years old has had a good performance, the striker has played his twenty-eighth game in all competitions, 27 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the Championship and 6 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club to stay in the English league and to be able to harvest another title more, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times, in the FA Cup comes his first goal.
Watch out for this Fulham player
The England striker, Tom Cairney, 32 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played his 22nd game in all competitions, 1 as a starter and 21 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal and 1 assist wearing that shirt, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good time he is currently going through, looking to help his club, despite having high caliber teammates, but will want to go all out in this tournament to get the title, in the FA Cup already scored his first goal.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Sunderland AFC vs Fulham, corresponding to the FA Cup. The match will take place at the Stadium of Light, at 14:45.