Summary and goals of Feyenoord 4(5)-4(3) NEC Nijmegen in Copa Netherlands

MATCH ENDS: FEYENOORD ADVANCE TO THE NEXT ROUND
Feyenoord 5-3 Nijmegen
Igor Paix scores and Feyenoord qualifies for the next round;
Feyenoord 4-3 Nijmegen
Bronkhorst's penalty is saved by the Feyenoord goalkeeper;
Feyenoord 4-3 Nijmegen
Oussama Idrissi scores the penalty
Feyenoord 3-3 Nijmegen
Joris Kramer scores to make it 3-3
Feyenoord 3-2 Nijmegen
Dávid Hancko converts the penalty;
Feyenoord 2-2 Nijmegen
Dirk Proper scores the penalty kick
Feyenoord 2-1 Nijmegen
Santiago Giménez marks
Feyenoord 1-1 Nijmegen
Ibrahim Cissoko converts the penalty kick
Feyenoord 1-0Nijmegen
Orkun Kökcü score
THERE IS A PENALTY SHOOTOUT
After the end of the 90 minutes plus extra time, the tie was decided in a penalty shootout;
GOOOAALL
N.E.C. Nijmegen's quick reaction and a goal by Jordy Bruijn brings the score back to level the scoreboard.
GOOOOAALL
Feyenoord scores the fourth to take the lead scored by Javairô Dilrosun
115'
Igor Paix o's header rejected by the rival goalkeeper
110'
Igor Paix's shot was saved by the rival goalkeeper;
106'
Second part of the extension begins
105'
End of the first part of the first extension
102'
Santiago Giménez is about to score the fourth for the locals, but the rival goalkeeper avoids it;
GOOOAALL
Santiago Gimenez sends the ball into the net to re-establish the tie.
GOOOOAALL
Jordy Bruijn scores the third to put N.E.C. Nijmegen back in the lead.
93'
Ezequiel Bullaude's shot is rejected by a defender;
91'
The prórroga begins;
WE GO TO EXTRA TIME
90+4'
Feyenoord almost turned the score around, but Santiago Gimenez's shot went narrowly wide.
GOOOAALL
Feyenoord equalizes after Igor Paixão's header
GOOAAALL
Orkun Kökcü converts the penalty to make the score 2-1.
89'
Penalty in favor of Feyenoord after the hand of Philippe Sandler, who is also sent off with a straight red card could reduce the distance on the scoreboard;
85'
Yellow card for Orkun Kökcü for a foul on Ilias Bronkhorst.
83'
The N.E.C. Nijmegen almost scored the goal of the sentence with the shot of Souffian El Karouani that went high high
76'
We reached the final stretch of the match
73'
Feneyoord continues to insist in search of at least an equalizer with Santiago Gimenez's shot, which is saved by the rival goalkeeper;
69'
Santiago Giménez finished off the center of the area, but the ball went over the goalkeeperéa
62'
Javair Javairô Dilrosun's shot was blocked by a defender
55'
Feyenoord came close to pulling one back, but Orkun K kcü's shot;
50'
Long shot by Oussama Tannane that went wide;
47'
D Dávid Hancko's shot goes wide;
46'
The second part starts
END OF THE FIRST PART
GOOAAALL
Nijmegen extended their lead before the break with a goal from Pedro Marques;
42'
Yellow card to Oussama Idrissi;
37'
Danilo's header was headed wide;
GOAAAALL
Nijmegen takes the lead with a goal from Calvin Verdonk who scores after a through ball;
28'
Oussama Idrissi's shot from outside the area caught by the rival goalkeeper;
Important match for Souffian El Karouani
The 22-year-old midfielder is playing his 100th game in a Nijmegen shirt;
12'
First arrivals of the Feyenoord that is on the way. arriving with more danger, but has not yet generated between the three suits
5'
First minutes in the scoring match and without any occasion
1'
The match begins
Watch out for this fact
Nijmegen have not beaten Feyenoord at their home stadium, De Kuip, since 2011 when they won by the minimum in the match corresponding to the 12th matchday of the Eredivisie.
Third round of the third round for Nijmegen
This team beat Sittard 3-2 in the second round of the Dutch Cup, while in the round of 32 they overcame Almare 0-4.
XI Nijmegen
Feyenoord unbeatable at home this season
Feyenoord have not lost at home this season yet, this makes the last time they lost at De Kuip stadium was last May 15, 2022 against Twente on matchday 34, i.e. the last matchday of the Eredivisie 2021-22
XI Feyenoord
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Feyenoord and Nijmegen will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
What time is Feyenoord vs Nijmegen in Dutch Cup?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Nijmegen
Landry Dimata, a 25-year-old Belgian striker, has five goals and one assist this season, all of them in the Eredivisie. He has not scored since January 21, when his brace gave his team the victory;
Watch out for this player at Feyenoord
Danilo has a total of 11 goals and two assists this season, two of them in the Dutch Cup. The 23-year-old Brazilian has not scored since January 12
How is Nijmegen coming along?
Nijmegen is coming off an away defeat against Eagles and has now gone three consecutive matches without a win. This team has not won since January 21, when they beat FC Emmen 3-1. They currently occupy the top position of the Eredivisie with a total of 23 points, ten points away from the European places and seven points ahead of the relegation zone;
How is Feyenoord coming along?
Feyenoord has two consecutive draws in the Eredivisie, although it has 11 consecutive matches without defeat, the last time was in the group stage on October 27 against Sturm Graz. Feyenoord is the Eredivisie leader with 43 points, two points ahead of AZ Alkmaar;
Background
In the balance of clashes between these two teams is favorable to Feyenoord, as this has been imposed on 56 occasions, 15 times has taken the victory Nijmegen and other 15 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on January 25, 2023 in which Feyenoord won 2-0. They met in the Dutch Cup in 2012 in which Feyenoord won 2-3.
Venue: The match will be played at Stadion Feijenoord, a stadium built in 1930 with a capacity of 51117 spectators.
Preview of the match
Feyenoord and Nijmegen meet in the round of 16 of the Dutch Cup in search of a place in the quarterfinals;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Feyenoord vs Nigmejen in the Dutch Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.