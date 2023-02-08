Summary and goals of Feyenoord 4(5)-4(3) NEC Nijmegen in Copa Netherlands
Photo: Getty Images

5:55 PM17 hours ago

5:55 PM17 hours ago

MATCH ENDS: FEYENOORD ADVANCE TO THE NEXT ROUND

 

5:50 PM18 hours ago

Feyenoord 5-3 Nijmegen

Igor Paix scores and Feyenoord qualifies for the next round;
5:50 PM18 hours ago

Feyenoord 4-3 Nijmegen

Bronkhorst's penalty is saved by the Feyenoord goalkeeper;
5:49 PM18 hours ago

Feyenoord 4-3 Nijmegen

Oussama Idrissi scores the penalty 
5:48 PM18 hours ago

Feyenoord 3-3 Nijmegen

Joris Kramer scores to make it 3-3
5:47 PM18 hours ago

Feyenoord 3-2 Nijmegen

Dávid Hancko converts the penalty;
5:47 PM18 hours ago

Feyenoord 2-2 Nijmegen

Dirk Proper scores the penalty kick
5:46 PM18 hours ago

Feyenoord 2-1 Nijmegen

Santiago Giménez marks
5:46 PM18 hours ago

Feyenoord 1-1 Nijmegen

Ibrahim Cissoko converts the penalty kick
5:45 PM18 hours ago

Feyenoord 1-0Nijmegen

Orkun Kökcü score
5:39 PM18 hours ago

THERE IS A PENALTY SHOOTOUT

After the end of the 90 minutes plus extra time, the tie was decided in a penalty shootout;
5:36 PM18 hours ago

GOOOAALL

N.E.C. Nijmegen's quick reaction and a goal by Jordy Bruijn brings the score back to level the scoreboard.
5:32 PM18 hours ago

GOOOOAALL

Feyenoord scores the fourth to take the lead scored by Javairô Dilrosun
5:31 PM18 hours ago

115'

Igor Paix o's header rejected by the rival goalkeeper 
5:24 PM18 hours ago

110'

Igor Paix's shot was saved by the rival goalkeeper;
5:21 PM18 hours ago

106'

Second part of the extension begins
5:16 PM18 hours ago

105'

End of the first part of the first extension
5:11 PM18 hours ago

102'

Santiago Giménez is about to score the fourth for the locals, but the rival goalkeeper avoids it;
5:06 PM18 hours ago

GOOOAALL

Santiago Gimenez sends the ball into the net to re-establish the tie.
5:01 PM18 hours ago

GOOOOAALL

Jordy Bruijn scores the third to put N.E.C. Nijmegen back in the lead.
4:56 PM18 hours ago

93'

Ezequiel Bullaude's shot is rejected by a defender;
4:51 PM19 hours ago

91'

The prórroga  begins;
4:46 PM19 hours ago

WE GO TO EXTRA TIME

 

4:41 PM19 hours ago

90+4'

Feyenoord almost turned the score around, but Santiago Gimenez's shot went narrowly wide.
4:36 PM19 hours ago

GOOOAALL

Feyenoord equalizes after Igor Paixão's header
4:31 PM19 hours ago

GOOAAALL

Orkun Kökcü converts the penalty to make the score 2-1.
 
4:26 PM19 hours ago

89'

Penalty in favor of Feyenoord after the hand of Philippe Sandler, who is also sent off with a straight red card could reduce the distance on the scoreboard;
4:21 PM19 hours ago

85'

Yellow card for Orkun Kökcü for a foul on Ilias Bronkhorst.
4:16 PM19 hours ago

83'

The N.E.C. Nijmegen almost scored the goal of the sentence with the shot of Souffian El Karouani that went high  high 
4:11 PM19 hours ago

76'

We reached the final stretch of the match 
4:06 PM19 hours ago

73'

Feneyoord continues to insist in search of at least an equalizer with Santiago Gimenez's shot, which is saved by the rival goalkeeper;
4:01 PM19 hours ago

69'

Santiago Giménez finished off the center of the area, but the ball went over the goalkeeperéa 
3:56 PM19 hours ago

62'

Javair Javairô Dilrosun's shot was blocked by a defender 
3:51 PM20 hours ago

55'

Feyenoord came close to pulling one back, but Orkun K kcü's shot;
3:46 PM20 hours ago

50'

Long shot by Oussama Tannane that went wide;
3:41 PM20 hours ago

47'

D  Dávid Hancko's shot goes wide;
3:36 PM20 hours ago

46'

The second part starts 
3:31 PM20 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

3:26 PM20 hours ago

GOOAAALL

Nijmegen extended their lead before the break with a goal from Pedro Marques;
3:21 PM20 hours ago

42'

Yellow card to Oussama Idrissi;
3:16 PM20 hours ago

37'

Danilo's header was headed wide;
3:11 PM20 hours ago

GOAAAALL

Nijmegen takes the lead with a goal from Calvin Verdonk who scores after a through ball;
3:06 PM20 hours ago

28'

Oussama Idrissi's shot from outside the area caught by the rival goalkeeper;
3:01 PM20 hours ago

Important match for Souffian El Karouani

The 22-year-old midfielder is playing his 100th game in a Nijmegen shirt;
 
Photo: N.E.C. Nijmegen
2:56 PM20 hours ago

12'

First arrivals of the Feyenoord that is on the way. arriving with more danger, but has not yet generated between the three suits 
2:51 PM21 hours ago

5'

First minutes in the scoring match and without any occasion 
2:46 PM21 hours ago

1'

The match begins 
2:41 PM21 hours ago

Watch out for this fact

Nijmegen have not beaten Feyenoord at their home stadium, De Kuip, since 2011 when they won by the minimum in the match corresponding to the 12th matchday of the Eredivisie.

 

2:36 PM21 hours ago

Third round of the third round for Nijmegen

This team beat Sittard 3-2 in the second round of the Dutch Cup, while in the round of 32 they overcame Almare 0-4.

 

2:31 PM21 hours ago

XI Nijmegen

 

2:26 PM21 hours ago

Feyenoord unbeatable at home this season

Feyenoord have not lost at home this season yet, this makes the last time they lost at De Kuip stadium was last May 15, 2022 against Twente on matchday 34, i.e. the last matchday of the Eredivisie 2021-22
2:21 PM21 hours ago

XI Feyenoord

 

2:16 PM21 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Feyenoord and Nijmegen will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.

 

2:11 PM21 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Feyenoord vs Nijmegen

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Feyenoord vs Nijmegen as well as the latest information from the Stadion Feijenoord. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:06 PM21 hours ago

How to watch Feyenoord vs Nijmegen?

If you want to watch the Feyenoord vs Nijmegen match you can follow it on TV through GolTV 

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

2:01 PM21 hours ago

What time is Feyenoord vs Nijmegen in Dutch Cup?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

1:56 PM21 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Nijmegen

Landry Dimata, a 25-year-old Belgian striker, has five goals and one assist this season, all of them in the Eredivisie. He has not scored since January 21, when his brace gave his team the victory;
Photo: Getty Images
1:51 PMa day ago

Watch out for this player at Feyenoord

Danilo has a total of 11 goals and two assists this season, two of them in the Dutch Cup. The 23-year-old Brazilian has not scored since January 12
Photo: Getty Images
1:46 PMa day ago

How is Nijmegen coming along?

Nijmegen is coming off an away defeat against Eagles and has now gone three consecutive matches without a win. This team has not won since January 21, when they beat FC Emmen 3-1. They currently occupy the top position of the Eredivisie with a total of 23 points, ten points away from the European places and seven points ahead of the relegation zone;
1:41 PMa day ago

How is Feyenoord coming along?

Feyenoord has two consecutive draws in the Eredivisie, although it has 11 consecutive matches without defeat, the last time was in the group stage on October 27 against Sturm Graz. Feyenoord is the Eredivisie leader with 43 points, two points ahead of AZ Alkmaar;
 
1:36 PMa day ago

Background

In the balance of clashes between these two teams is favorable to Feyenoord, as this has been imposed on 56 occasions, 15 times has taken the victory Nijmegen and other 15 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on January 25, 2023 in which Feyenoord won 2-0. They met in the Dutch Cup in 2012 in which Feyenoord won 2-3.
1:31 PMa day ago

Venue: The match will be played at Stadion Feijenoord, a stadium built in 1930 with a capacity of 51117 spectators.

Photo: De Kuip
1:26 PMa day ago

Preview of the match

Feyenoord and Nijmegen meet in the round of 16 of the Dutch Cup in search of a place in the quarterfinals;
 
1:21 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Feyenoord vs Nigmejen in the Dutch Cup

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo