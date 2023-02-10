Milan vs Torino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match
Torino Statements

Ivan Juric spoke ahead of facing Milan: "We recovered, had a good training session and worked on the details to see where to put Milan in difficulty." "Ilic's condition is far from ideal. He will have to work hard to be at his level. He's coming with us, he won't play from the start because he can't keep a good training rhythm: the injury is gone, but he needs two or three weeks to heal." "When you lose Lukic and Ricci, plus Ilic, you are in trouble. They felt inside what had to be done, the midfield is always important: Ricci had also reached a great level, we will come up with something for tomorrow. We are still thinking about it." "I regret not facing Milan in the best conditions. These teams are more dangerous when they are in difficulty. Milan is an example of soccer being weird, they went 2-0 up against Roma and then conceded two goals from set pieces, hence the negative results. You just need to let go a little bit and everything changes. I'm scared of everything about Milan, they have two or three star players and the others are at the highest level." "We know what he can give us, he is the only striker we have at the moment. There are situations where you need to have a different striker. We can come up with something, but they are situations and not certainties. Sanabria will play, I know he can improve."
Milan statements

Stefano Pioli spoke ahead of this important duel: "He feels better. His role in the team is to be a great motivator and a great player. Tomorrow he will be with us because he wants to be with us." "It's a complicated team to play against. They have caused problems by pressing all over the field. We have to move much better and do something different compared to our last two games against them." "It's important for me and for the team. He came back from the World Cup and played well against Salernitana before losing a bit of his brilliance. He is much happier when he plays, but I need a motivated and focused player." "The choice was mine and that of the technical team. We have faith in Tatarusanu and we believe Maignan could be back in action soon," he assured and, on the Frenchman's return, he culminated, "I don't know. His recovery is progressing well and he has returned to the field, although not with the team."

How is Torino coming along?

Torino beat Udinese by the narrowest of margins, so they will be looking to give Milan a good duel and emerge victorious in this important Serie A fixture.

How does Milan arrive?

Milan comes to this match after losing to Inter by the minimum, so it is urgent to get three points in this match and continue to aspire to top positions.
The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The Milan vs Torino match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Welcome to the live broadcast of Milan vs Torino for Matchday 10 of the Serie A season. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium, at 14:45.
