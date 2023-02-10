Milan vs Torino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Milan vs Torino live stream.
Where and how to watch Milan vs Torino online and live stream
Milan vs Torino can be tuned in from the live streams on fuboTV App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Milan vs Torino, matchday 22 of Serie A?
Argentina: 15:45
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45pm
Chile: 3:45pm
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 3:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 2:45 p.m.
Torino Statements
Milan statements
Stefano Pioli spoke ahead of this important duel: "He feels better. His role in the team is to be a great motivator and a great player. Tomorrow he will be with us because he wants to be with us." "It's a complicated team to play against. They have caused problems by pressing all over the field. We have to move much better and do something different compared to our last two games against them." "It's important for me and for the team. He came back from the World Cup and played well against Salernitana before losing a bit of his brilliance. He is much happier when he plays, but I need a motivated and focused player." "The choice was mine and that of the technical team. We have faith in Tatarusanu and we believe Maignan could be back in action soon," he assured and, on the Frenchman's return, he culminated, "I don't know. His recovery is progressing well and he has returned to the field, although not with the team."
How is Torino coming along?