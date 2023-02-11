Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
5:00 AM

5:55 AM

What time is Fulham vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Nottingham Forest of 11th February in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

February 11,2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

February 11,2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

February 11,2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

February 11,2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

February 11,2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

February 11,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

February 11,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

February 11,2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

February 11,2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

February 11,2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
5:50 AM

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Swiss midfielder and national team selection; Remo Freuler. The current Nottingham Forest MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season, as without his participation on the pitch, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's half, Nottingham Forest would have a much more complicated scenario to overcome.

5:45 AM

Latest Nottingham Forest line-up:

W. Hennessey; Renan Lodi, W. Boly, J. Worrall, S. Aurier; O. Mangala, R. Freuler, R. Yates; T. Awoniyi, J. Lingard, B. Johnson.
5:40 AM

Watch out for this Fulham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the Serbian team and national team; Aleksandar Mitrovic. The center forward stood out last season for being the scorer of the team and also for winning the scoring championship in the Championship, as it was normal to expect a goal from the Serbian, after being promoted to the Premier League, Mitrovic showed that competing at the highest level does not weigh him down at all, as he has kept fighting in the scoring charts and continues to make a difference in the matches.

5:35 AM

Fulham's last line-up:

M. Rodák; A. Robinson, T. Ream, T. Adarabioyo, K. Tete; Joao Palhinha, H. Reed; N. Kebano, A. Pereira, B. Reid; A. Mitrovic.
5:30 AM

Background:

Fulham and Nottingham Forest have met on a total of 103 occasions (43 wins for Fulham, 28 draws, 32 wins for Nottingham Forest) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Fulham have the advantage with 158 goals scored, while Fulham have scored only 32 goals. Their last meeting dates back to the first match of Matchday 8 of the current season where Fulham beat Nottingham 2-3 at the City Ground.
5:25 AM

About the Stadium

Craven Cottage is a sports ground located in the city of Fulham in London and is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in the United Kingdom, is currently the home of Fulham, a soccer team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League or popularly known as Premier League. Also, it is the oldest stadium in England as its construction dates back to 1780 and over the years it was remodeled to get its appearance today, it has a capacity to hold more than 22,000 spectators although curiously, the record says that once came to hold more than 40,000 people in a match.  
5:20 AM

Cannot be confident

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest is living a completely different situation as they are currently fighting to stay away from the relegation places after a first half of the season where most of the matchdays they were at the bottom of the table, now, with a couple of points separated from the teams that are fighting for not being relegated and a couple of reinforcements to save the category, Nottingham Forest will go for the three points to keep climbing positions and ensure their stay at the end of the campaign.
5:15 AM

They want to continue transcending

The Fulham team showed in the first half of the season that they are not only here to stroll around the Premier League and return to second place, the cottagers have shown that they are ready to fight toe to toe with any club and are currently in with a good chance of getting into the Big Six of the Premier League, also, in the last matchday they managed to keep a 0-0 draw with the flavor of victory since that unit keeps them with high hopes of reaching a place in European competitions at the end of the season.
5:10 AM

Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, Fulham will receive Nottingham Forest in a duel that promises many emotions since both clubs are playing their first tournament in the top flight after having spent some time in the Championship, also, the different factors of both teams will be the pinch that will give excitement to this duel since Fulham wants to continue fighting for a place in the Big Six, although, Nottingham Forest needs to get three points to move further away from the relegation zone so the three points will be more than fought. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
5:05 AM

Kick-off time

The Fulham vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at Craven Cottage, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
5:00 AM

