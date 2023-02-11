Goals and Highlights: AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United in Premier League 2023
Summary

🚨 90'

7 minutes of compensation are added.
⏱️ 79'

AFC Bournemouth play long positions to cool off Newcastle United who had several dangerous attacks.
⏱️ 70'

Newcastle United keep pressure all over the field looking for a defensive error.
🟨 60'

First yellow card of the game and it is for the player Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United.
Second Goal

🚨 46'

The second time begins.
Halftime

The teams go to halftime and the score is AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United.
⚽ 45+2'

Newcastle United goal!
🚨 45'

3 minutes of compensation are added.
First Goal

⏱️ 30'

AFC Bournemouth goal!
⏱️ 26'

A very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
⏱️ 18'

Tight match in midfield, both teams looking for their first chances to score.
🚩 10'

First corner of the game for Newcastle United.
🚨 0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

AFC Bournemouth: Chris Mepham, Mark Travers, Kieffer Moore, Ryan Fredericks, Matías Viña, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Marcus Tavernier and Antoine Semenyo.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka, Lewis Miley, Ryan Fraser, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett and Elliot Anderson.

Newcastle United lineup

These are the XI players that will start the match:
AFC Bournemouth lineup

These are the XI players that will start the match:
Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Stuart Attwell.
Assistants: Darren Cann and James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Andre Marriner.
VAR: Tony Harrington.
VAR assistant: Simon Long.
Battle for victory

A big match between these two Premier League teams is coming up. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the last game where these two teams faced each other.
Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on December 20, 2022 and on that occasion the match ended in a 1-0 victory for Newcastle United at St. James' Park. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many shots on goal that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams

AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United have met several times. The last 5 meetings have ended in three wins for Newcastle United and two draws.
Arrival Newcastle United

The English team is already at the Vitality Stadium for its twenty-third game of the 2022-2023 Premier League season.
Welcome!

We are just under an hour away until the game between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United kicks off at the Vitality Stadium. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it this morning? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Follow here AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United match for the Premier League.
What time is the AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United of February 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.

Newcastle United latest lineup

These were the players who started the last game:
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Miguel Almirón.
AFC Bournemouth latest lineup

These were the players who started the last game:
Mark Travers, Marcos Senesi, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie, Phillip Biling, and Dominic Solanke.
Newcastle United Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to Newcastle United's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against AFC Bournemouth. The player Miguel Almirón (#24) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 9 goals in 21 games played and he scored one goal last game against Leicester City. He is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Saturday. Next up is Kieran Trippier (#2), he plays in the defensive position, during the tournament he has managed 4 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, Callum Wilson (#9) the 30-year-old player who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in 16 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday.
Newcastle United in the tournament

The Newcastle soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 10 games won, 10 tied and 1 lost, getting 40 points. Newcastle United seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on February 4, ending in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United at St. James' Park for their tenth draw of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
AFC Bournemouth Players to Watch

There are three players who stand out within the squad and are responsible for the AFC Bournemouth offense. The first is Phillip Biling (#29), he plays in the midfielder position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 4 goals in 20 Premier League games. The next player is midfielder Marcus Tavernier (#16), in 15 games played he has 2 goals and 4 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, 28-year-old midfielder Kieffer Moore (#21), is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 20 games played and we could see him scoring on Saturday against Newcastle United.
AFC Bournemouth in the tournament

AFC Bournemouth started the 2022-2023 season very badly in the Premier League and are at the bottom of the tournament. After 4 wins, 5 draws and 12 losses, they have 17 points, which places them in the 19th position in the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. For that they must win as many matches as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Brighton & Hove Albion on February 4, the game ended in a 1-0 loss at Amex Stadium and thus they recorded their 12th Premier League loss. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium

The Vitality Stadium is located in the city of Bournemouth, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 11,500 spectators and is the home of AFC Bournemouth. It was inaugurated on August 30, 1910 and underwent a remodeling in 2001.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
