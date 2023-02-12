Napoli vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Napoli vs Cremonese in Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Cremonese match in the Serie A.
What time is Napoli vs Cremonese match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Cremonese of February 12nd, in several countries: México: 13:45 horas CDMX Argentina: 15:45 horas Chile: 15:45 horas Colombia: 13:45 horas Perú: 13:45 horas EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET Ecuador: 15:45 horas Uruguay: 15:45 horas Paraguay: 14:45 horas España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Napoli vs Cremonese and live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN. If you want to watch Napoli vs Cremonese in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 22nd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as Napoli have the scales on their side with 10 wins, 3 of Cremonese and 2 draws, so the balance is very loaded.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been even between these two teams, who have 2 wins each and a draw.
2022/2023, Round of 16, Napoli (4) 2-2 (5) Cremonese
2022/2023, Matchday 9, US Cremonese 1-4 Napoli
1995/1996, Matchday 25, US Cremonese 1-1 Napoli
1995/1996, Matchday 8, Naples 0-0 US Cremonese
1994/1995, Matchday 19, Napoli 1-0 US Cremonese
2022/2023, Round of 16, Napoli (4) 2-2 (5) Cremonese
2022/2023, Matchday 9, US Cremonese 1-4 Napoli
1995/1996, Matchday 25, US Cremonese 1-1 Napoli
1995/1996, Matchday 8, Naples 0-0 US Cremonese
1994/1995, Matchday 19, Napoli 1-0 US Cremonese
How are Napoli coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Juventus, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Spezia 0-3 Napoli, 5 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
Napoli 2-1 AS Roma, 29 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Salernitana 0-2 Napoli, 21 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Napoli (4) 2-2 (5) Cremonese, 17 Jan, 2023, Coppa Italia
Napoli 5-1 Juventus, 13 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Spezia 0-3 Napoli, 5 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
Napoli 2-1 AS Roma, 29 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Salernitana 0-2 Napoli, 21 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Napoli (4) 2-2 (5) Cremonese, 17 Jan, 2023, Coppa Italia
Napoli 5-1 Juventus, 13 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
How are Cremonese coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against AS Roma, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a not very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Cremonese 0-2 Lecce, 4 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 1-2 Cremonese, 1 Feb, 2023, Coppa Italia
Cremonese 1-2 Internazionale, 28 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Bologna 1-1 Cremonese, 23 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Napoli (4) 2-2 (5) Cremonese, 17 Jan, 2023, Coppa Italia
Cremonese 0-2 Lecce, 4 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 1-2 Cremonese, 1 Feb, 2023, Coppa Italia
Cremonese 1-2 Internazionale, 28 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Bologna 1-1 Cremonese, 23 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Napoli (4) 2-2 (5) Cremonese, 17 Jan, 2023, Coppa Italia
Watch out for this Napoli player
The Georgian striker, 21-year-old Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has had a good performance, the attacker has played 16 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the tournament and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the young promises that the club has and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Cremonese player
The Nigerian striker, David Okereke 25 years old has had a good performance, the striker has played 17 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so it will seek to take advantage of the moment for which he is going through and highlight before colleagues of high caliber, besides that already debuted in this competition, having 2 goals to his credit in the Coppa Italia.