Reading vs Rotherham LIVE score Updates (1-1)

85'
Last minutes of the match, everything indicates that the teams will share points in one more day of the Championship.
80'
Rotherham is already making changes with the intention of refreshing the team.
75'
Reading dominates but no longer generates much danger.
70'
Rotherham has made no modifications and looks tired.
65'
Reading keeps pressing and looks to turn the game around.
60'
Reading's goal ties the match.
55'
Reading makes changes with the intention of being more offensive.
50'
Reading starts with danger for the equalizer.
45'
Halftime Reading 0-1 Rotherham.
40'
Rotherham's goal opens the scoring for the visitors.
35'
Reading close to the first goal, looking to score before the break.
30'
Reading have 3 shots on goal to Rotherham's 1.
25'
The intensity drops a little and the goals have yet to come in the match.
20'
Reading is the team that has generated the most danger.
15'
The teams begin to generate scoring plays but without danger at the moment.
10'
Rotherham also fights intensely for possession of the ball.
5'
Reading starts with more ball control.
Kickoff
The match between Reading and Rotherham kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match and the stage is set for the starting whistle to be blown.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee John Busby, who will have the difficult task of dispensing justice in this match.
End of warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and the players enter the dressing room for the final talk before kickoff.
Great Entrance
This match is expected to be a great entry, with an entry of almost 70 percent for two teams that are expected to give a great match.
Lineup Rotherham
This is Rotherham Lineup:
Reading Lineup
This is Reading Lineup:
Already in the stadium
The players are already in the stadium, some players are already in the dressing room and in a few minutes they will warm up and the line-ups will be known.
Fans
Gradually the fans are arriving at the stadium, a large entry is expected for this Championship match.
Stay tuned for Reading vs Rotherham live in the Championship
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Reading vs Rotherham live on Match day 31 of the 2023 Championship season, as well as the latest information from the Madejski Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL MEXICO.
Where and how to watch Reading vs Rotherham online live in the Championship
This is the kickoff time for the Reading vs Rotherham match on February 14 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Reading vs Rotherham match, Norwich vs Hull City, Burnley vs Watford, QPR vs Sunderland, Birmingham vs Cardiff and Coventry vs Millwall, are the matches to be played tomorrow in the Championship.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on August 13 last year, ending with a score of 4-0 in favor of Rotherham who gave a great show at home and took the victory and the 3 points on that occasion, this was the last time these two teams met.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, which promises to be one of the best in the 31st round of the Championship.
Background
The record leans towards Reading as these teams have met 11 times leaving a record of 6 games won for Reading, 3 draws and 2 wins for Rotherham, tomorrow the favorite will be Reading who will play at home, with their people and with a great soccer moment to continue adding points in the Championship.
How does Rotherham arrive?
Rotherham is coming from a scoreless draw against Blackpool, has 33 points and a record of 7 wins, 12 draws and 11 losses, and will be looking for a victory to get out of the low places in the overall Championship table, a team that has not found much consistency but that fights game after game.
How does Reading arrive?
Reading comes from their last match day after losing 1-0 against Sunderland, a match that was very even but in the end they were defeated with a solitary goal. In the general table they are in the 18th position with 38 points and a record of 11 wins, 5 draws and 14 defeats, they will try to get out of the bad streak and get the victory against another team that is not doing very well in the Championship.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Reading vs Rotherham live stream, corresponding to Matchday 31 of the Championship. The match will take place at the Madejski Stadium, at 14:00.