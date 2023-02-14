Reading vs Rotherham LIVE score Updates (1-1)
Photo: Reading

4:43 PMa few seconds ago

85'

Last minutes of the match, everything indicates that the teams will share points in one more day of the Championship.
4:38 PM6 minutes ago

80'

Rotherham is already making changes with the intention of refreshing the team.
4:37 PM7 minutes ago

75'

Reading dominates but no longer generates much danger.
4:29 PM15 minutes ago

70'

Rotherham has made no modifications and looks tired.
4:23 PM21 minutes ago

65'

Reading keeps pressing and looks to turn the game around.
4:14 PM29 minutes ago

60'

Reading's goal ties the match.
4:11 PM33 minutes ago

55'

Reading makes changes with the intention of being more offensive.
4:07 PM37 minutes ago

50'

Reading starts with danger for the equalizer.
3:49 PMan hour ago

45'

Halftime Reading 0-1 Rotherham.
3:38 PMan hour ago

40'

Rotherham's goal opens the scoring for the visitors.
3:31 PMan hour ago

35'

Reading close to the first goal, looking to score before the break.
3:29 PMan hour ago

30'

Reading have 3 shots on goal to Rotherham's 1.
3:22 PMan hour ago

25'

The intensity drops a little and the goals have yet to come in the match.
3:17 PMan hour ago

20'

Reading is the team that has generated the most danger.
3:13 PM2 hours ago

15'

The teams begin to generate scoring plays but without danger at the moment.
3:06 PM2 hours ago

10'

Rotherham also fights intensely for possession of the ball.
3:01 PM2 hours ago

5'

Reading starts with more ball control.
3:01 PM2 hours ago

Kickoff

The match between Reading and Rotherham kicks off.
2:53 PM2 hours ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match and the stage is set for the starting whistle to be blown.
2:48 PM2 hours ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee John Busby, who will have the difficult task of dispensing justice in this match.
2:43 PM2 hours ago

End of warm-up

The two teams finish warming up and the players enter the dressing room for the final talk before kickoff.
2:38 PM2 hours ago

Great Entrance

This match is expected to be a great entry, with an entry of almost 70 percent for two teams that are expected to give a great match.
2:33 PM2 hours ago

Lineup Rotherham

This is Rotherham Lineup:

2:28 PM2 hours ago

Reading Lineup

This is Reading Lineup:

2:23 PM2 hours ago

Already in the stadium

The players are already in the stadium, some players are already in the dressing room and in a few minutes they will warm up and the line-ups will be known.
2:18 PM2 hours ago

Fans

Gradually the fans are arriving at the stadium, a large entry is expected for this Championship match.
2:13 PM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for Reading vs Rotherham live in the Championship

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Reading vs Rotherham live on Match day 31 of the 2023 Championship season, as well as the latest information from the Madejski Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL MEXICO.
2:08 PM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Reading vs Rotherham online live in the Championship

This is the kickoff time for the Reading vs Rotherham match on February 14 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

Chile: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +

Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 3:00 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

2:03 PM3 hours ago

Other games tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to the Reading vs Rotherham match, Norwich vs Hull City, Burnley vs Watford, QPR vs Sunderland, Birmingham vs Cardiff and Coventry vs Millwall, are the matches to be played tomorrow in the Championship.
1:58 PM3 hours ago

Last game between them

The last time these two teams met was on August 13 last year, ending with a score of 4-0 in favor of Rotherham who gave a great show at home and took the victory and the 3 points on that occasion, this was the last time these two teams met.
1:53 PM3 hours ago

1:48 PM3 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, which promises to be one of the best in the 31st round of the Championship.
1:43 PM3 hours ago

Background

The record leans towards Reading as these teams have met 11 times leaving a record of 6 games won for Reading, 3 draws and 2 wins for Rotherham, tomorrow the favorite will be Reading who will play at home, with their people and with a great soccer moment to continue adding points in the Championship.
1:38 PM3 hours ago

How does Rotherham arrive?

Rotherham is coming from a scoreless draw against Blackpool, has 33 points and a record of 7 wins, 12 draws and 11 losses, and will be looking for a victory to get out of the low places in the overall Championship table, a team that has not found much consistency but that fights game after game.
1:33 PM3 hours ago

How does Reading arrive?

Reading comes from their last match day after losing 1-0 against Sunderland, a match that was very even but in the end they were defeated with a solitary goal. In the general table they are in the 18th position with 38 points and a record of 11 wins, 5 draws and 14 defeats, they will try to get out of the bad streak and get the victory against another team that is not doing very well in the Championship.
1:28 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Reading vs Rotherham live stream, corresponding to Matchday 31 of the Championship. The match will take place at the Madejski Stadium, at 14:00.
