Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2023

Stay tuned to follow Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live in the UEFA Champions League
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, as well as the latest information from Signal Iduna Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea online live in the UEFA Champions League
The match will be televised on TNT channel.
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea can be tuned in from the live streams of HBO Max App.
Another game tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, Brugge vs Benfica, another UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash, will be played in Belgium.
Signal Iduna Park
It is the Borussia Dortmund stadium, located in Germany and with a capacity for 81 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 2, 1974, is one of the noisiest stadiums since week after week the building is completely full to support their team, it will be the stage for tomorrow's match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea in the Round of 16.
What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match?
This is the kick-off time for the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea match on February 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of the Round of 16 in the Champions League will be Jesus Gil Manzano, a referee with a lot of experience in international soccer and now he will have the opportunity to rule in a knockout match.
Absences
In this match there will be two casualties, one for each team, Borussia Dortmund will not be able to count on its striker Moukoko due to injury, while Chelsea will not have in its call Sterling two players that will undoubtedly be low that will be resented on the field by the quality that print play after play, in this way the two teams arrive.
Background
These two teams have never met in the Round of 16, but Borussia Dortmund is the team that will be tomorrow's favorite, as they are undefeated in five matches, and because they are playing on their home field, a close match is expected, but with goals and emotions.
How does Chelsea arrive?
Chelsea comes from a one-goal draw against West Ham, a game that had everything, but in the end the teams had to share units, Chelsea for its part will seek to take a slight advantage for the second leg at home, in the Premier League are in 10th position with 31 points and a record of 8 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses, so the two teams come to a match that promises to be one of the best in this final round of the Champions League.
How is Borussia Dortmund coming along?
Borussia Dortmund comes from defeating Freiburg 5-1, a match they dominated from start to finish, they arrive in the best way to this first game of the Round of 16 with the intention of taking advantage at home and with their people against a very strong team with great players like Chelsea, in the overall table of the Bundesliga is in 3rd position with 40 points and a record of 13 wins, a draw and 6 defeats, thus Chelsea arrives to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live stream, corresponding to the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The match will take place at the Signal Iduna, at 14:00.