Barcelona vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United online and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Barcelona vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App.
Barcelona vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App.
What time is the match of Barcelona vs Manchester United, match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for the Barcelona vs Manchester United match on February 16, 2023 in several countries: Argentina: 13:45 hours Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. Brazil: 13:45 Chile: 13:45 hours Colombia: 11:45 am Ecuador: 11:45 a.m. Spain: 4:45 p.m. United States: 11:45 a.m. PT and 1:45 p.m. ET Mexico: 11:45 a.m. Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. Peru: 1:45 p.m. Uruguay: 1:45 p.m. Venezuela: 12:45 p.m. Japan: 12:45 p.m. India: 11:45 a.m. Nigeria: 11:45 a.m. South Africa: 11:45 a.m. Australia: 11:45 a.m. United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.
Latest Manchester United lineup
De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, Sabitzer, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.
Barcelona's final lineup
Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Kessié, Pedri, De Jong; Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski
Manchester United Statement
Erik Ten Hag spoke ahead of this important match: "I'd rather meet Barcelona in the final. We're looking forward to the game, but we know it will take a lot of energy to go for that final, and it will be a great clash. Hopefully everyone will be fit for Barcelona and for us. If that happens, we'll see a great tie." "Xavi Hernandez and the way Barcelona played with him: he was such an important part of the team, you can see that the philosophy he has now transferred to his Barcelona. I really like his team, the attacking way of playing. I think he's heading in the right direction." "I think a lot about Johan Cruyff. I admired him a lot. In my office in Amsterdam, I had two pictures on the wall. One as a player, Johan Cruyff, and one as a coach, Johan Cruyff. He contributed a lot to soccer. Soccer is always about winning, but he wanted to do it in a certain way. It has to be in an adventurous way, in an entertaining way."
Barcelona statements
Xavi spoke after his last game played in LaLiga: "I don't understand what we are doing talking about exits or entrances like Ansu, I have a brutal confidence in him. The market is over in January. There is no one transferable in the team. Ansu is a hope. I repeat, I don't know what we are doing talking about the market at this point. I have blind confidence in him. As with everyone, but especially in him. He must be patient and calm. What I don't understand is that these rumors are coming out of our environment." "It is his personal decision. He knows our position, he is a myth and a legend of this club. I want him to stay and he knows it. Yesterday we traveled together to Madrid with the president and there was a very good feeling.
How is Manchester United coming along?
Manchester United came into this match after beating Leeds by two goals to nil, so they will be looking to continue adding positive results and to give a lethal blow on the weight in search of leaving with advantage of this court.
How does Barcelona arrive?
In its last match in LaLiga, Barcelona defeated Villarreal by the minimum, so it continues to advance in its first place in the competition, tonight will seek to add a victory to go all out for the pass.
The match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.
The Barcelona vs Manchester United match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Manchester United match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Europa League. The match will take place at Camp Nou Stadium, at 12:45 pm.