Highlights: Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga
Foto: Borussia Dortmund

1:29 PM3 days ago

1:29 PM3 days ago

90'+6'

End of the game.
1:24 PM3 days ago

90'

Bellingham touches, Brandt gives a light cut and the ball is left for Christensen to send straight into the goal!
1:15 PM3 days ago

77'

Reus takes a free-kick and hits the top corner of the goal. Another Borussia goal!
1:13 PM3 days ago

75'

Agustín Rogel receives a yellow card.
1:03 PM3 days ago

64'

Wolf, Brandt and Reus exchanged passes and when it was time to reach Mallen, the pass was interrupted.
12:52 PM3 days ago

59'

Tolga Cigerci and Julian Ryerson receive a yellow card.
12:47 PM3 days ago

52'

Niederlechner volleys and Kobel saves.
12:43 PM3 days ago

46'

Ngankam misses a pass to Hummels, Serdar shoots and Tousart sends the ball into the net. Hertha diminishes!
12:38 PM3 days ago

45'

The second half begins.
12:23 PM3 days ago

45'+5'

End of first half.
12:10 PM3 days ago

32'

Brandt finds Adeyemi on the left, he crosses to Malen at the back post and he sends it into the back of the net. Another Borussia goal!
12:07 PM3 days ago

27'

Brandt passes the ball to Reus, he charges into the area, shoots low, it passes to Adeyemi, spins and back-heels. Borussia goal!
12:00 PM3 days ago

25'

From the left, Brandt crosses for Reus and he heads the post.
11:58 AM3 days ago

22'

Two good chances for Hertha in quick succession. Niederlechner overcomes Schlotterbeck and goes towards the goal, he shoots and Kobel spreads it. Richter gets a rebound on the right and he cuts inside Ryerson who shoots low and Kobel defends again.
11:51 AM3 days ago

16'

Brandt has a good view on the right and passes to Reus who shoots at speed. On the way, he is blocked by the defender.
11:49 AM3 days ago

12'

Wolf passes to Ngankam on the right, he spins and shoots. The ball goes wide of the goal. Goal kick!
11:46 AM3 days ago

9'

Can arrives firmly at Ngankam and the referee only verbally warns.
11:34 AM3 days ago

0'

Start the match.
10:36 AM3 days ago

10:33 AM3 days ago

10:32 AM3 days ago

7:00 AM3 days ago

6:50 AM3 days ago

Yellow team

6:45 AM3 days ago

Probable Borussia Dortmund lineup

Christensen; Uremovic, Kempf, Dardai; Richter, Tousart, Cigerci, Serdar, Plattenhardt; Ngankam, Niederlechner.
6:40 AM3 days ago

Probable starting lineup for Hertha Berlin

Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Adeyemi; Haller
6:35 AM3 days ago

Referee

Referee: Harm Osmers (Germany)

VAR: Benjamin Brand (Germany)

6:30 AM3 days ago

Hertha Berlin

On Sunday, February 12, Hertha Berlin reached its first victory since the resumption of the German Championship dispute, which was stopped for just over two months after the interruption forced by the World Cup in Qatar added to the traditional winter break of the tournament. With the possibility of playing at home, they thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach by 4-1.

Until then, they had lost all four games since the ball started rolling again in the Bundesliga. He did more with less. Although he stayed with the pelota for only 37% of the time, he developed more than twice as many opportunities to finish compared to Borussia Monchengladbach (17 to 7) and also led the rate of shots on target (7 to 3).

In this way, he advanced to 17 points (four wins, five draws and 11 defeats) taking the sixteenth – third from last – position on the German Championship leaderboard. However, they did not leave the relegation zone. It is the first post in the sticking region. The journey started with a two-point disadvantage compared to Bochum, fifteenth placed and first team outside the Z3. As a visitor, it performs a little better. It is the fifteenth place in the ranking in this regard in the Bundesliga. Of the 27 points he played as column two, he won four (one win, one draw and seven defeats). He scored eight goals and conceded 17.

6:25 AM3 days ago

Borussia Dortmund

The newest item in Borussia Dortmund's winning streak was added on Wednesday, February 15th. For the first round of the Champions League round of 16, they beat Chelsea, by 1 to 0, with the possibility of playing at Signal Iduna Park. He was, therefore, in advantage for the return confrontation, scheduled for Stamford Bridge, on March 7.

The result was much better than the performance. The Blues, who had control of the round for 49% of the time, developed over the course of the confrontation a greater number of opportunities for submission (19 to 14) and were especially superior in the rate of shots on target (8 to 2). However, who managed to make the net swing was Adeyemi in the 18th minute of the final phase.

Dortmund will have three Bundesliga matches, including this Sunday, until they meet Chelsea again. In the tournament, he accumulates 40 points (13 wins, one draw and six defeats). Enough to have started the matchday 21 dispute in the third position of the leaderboard. Three points below Bayern Munich, leader. As a principal, however, it presents a slightly inferior performance. It is the fifth place in the ranking of the hosts of the German Championship. Of the 27 points he played at Signal Iduna Park, he won 22 (seven wins, one draw and one defeat). He scored 24 goals and conceded nine.

6:20 AM3 days ago

Bundesliga

The German Championship was born in the 1932/1933 season. Until then, the country had 55 regional leagues. All of them with First Division status. The Bundesliga was created in 1962. It is controlled by the Deutsche Fußball Liga (German Football League).

The Bundesliga has 18 participants. They face each other on and off throughout the season. At the end of the 34 rounds, whoever scores the most points takes the title. Six places are distributed to international tournaments through the German Championship. The top four will go to the Champions League, straight to the group stage. The fifth place earns the right to participate in the Europa League, also directly in the group stage.

The sixth goes to the European Conference League, but has to participate in the qualifiers. The relegation zone is made up of the last three classified. The worst two are sent directly to the Second Division. The antepenultimate still has a chance to escape the throat. To do so, they are playing in the play-off against the third-placed team in Bundesliga 2 at the end of the season.

6:15 AM3 days ago

