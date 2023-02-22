Goal and Highlights: Inter Milan 1-0 Porto in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
It's over
Inter wins 1-0 against Porto, in a Champions League match, the visitors despite having several clear chances, failed to get the goal that would give them the victory, where Milan in a small window left with the advantage and everything will be defined in the second leg.
90+2'
Porto's change, João Mário sells Gonçalo Borges
90'
4 minutes of compensation are added
86'
GOOOOL! for Inter, Romelu Lukaku's shot from the center of the box hits the post, but he found the rebound and scored the first goal of the match.
83'
Porto substitute Mehdi Taremi for Wendell
81'
Inter substitute Milan Škriniar for Denzel Dumfries
78'
Double yellow card for Otávio and he is sent off
77'
The tempo starts to pick up, both clubs think about their moves before going forward
72'
Inter substitution, Henrij Mjitaryán comes off for Marcelo Brozović
68'
Inter continue to look for the Portuguese goal
63'
The Italians are looking withdrawn in this second half, so they again want control
Yellow card for Pepê
58'
Inter substitution, Edin Džeko and Federico Dimarco for Romelu Lukaku and Robin Gosens.
56'
Porto came out very different in this second half, very proactive, having clear chances.
51'
Porto substitution, Wenderson Galeno comes off for Francisco Evanilson de Lima Barbosa
50'
Fatigue is already evident in Porto, so they need to make changes
45'
The second half of the goalless draw between Inter and Porto begins.
45+2'
The first half of the goalless draw between Inter and Porto is over.
45'
2 minutes compensation added
41'
Double yellow for Otávio and Federico Dimarco
40'
Fouls are becoming more constant, having 6 for each team in just 40 minutes of play.
35'
Porto tries to regain the ball, getting more of it, but in the attack they cannot advance
30'
Italians fail to break through the Portuguese defense, but are consistent
25'
Porto tries to do some damage, looking for shots outside the box, but they go over the top
20'
Inter is having quite a lot of depth, putting the Portuguese in trouble on several occasions.
15'
Porto try to win the ball back and go forward on the wings, but they are unable to break down the flanks.
10'
Dominance is charged to the Italian area, looking to go on the attack
5'
The match is very even at the start, with a lot of ball movement.
Kick-off
The match between Inter and Porto is ready, at San Siro, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take to the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Champions League match at the San Siro.
Inter's upcoming matches
The home side are coming off a 3-1 win over Udinese in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Sun. 26 Feb. Bologna vs Internazionale, Serie A Italy
Sun., Mar. 5 Internazionale vs Lecce, Italian Serie A
Porto's next matches
The visitors are coming off a 2-1 win over Rio Ave in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Sun. Feb. 26, FC Porto vs Gil Vicente, Liga Portugal
Sun. 5 Mar. GD Chaves vs FC Porto, Liga Portugal
Porto's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the San Siro, in the Champions League duel
⚽𝕆 ℕ𝕆𝕊𝕊𝕆 𝟙𝟙 𝕀ℕ𝕀ℂ𝕀𝔸𝕃⚽#FCIMFCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/KTPPCRRfdi— FC Porto (@FCPorto) February 22, 2023
Inter's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the San Siro, in the Champions League duel
I nostri 1️⃣1️⃣ per #InterPorto ⚫🔵 #ForzaInter #UCL pic.twitter.com/zr2ZIZaSJR— Inter (@Inter) February 22, 2023
San Siro
The San Siro Stadium, also known as the Giuseppe Meazza Football Stadium, is a sports stadium located in the city of Milan, Italy, in the San Siro district, where A. C. Milan and F. C. Internazionale, who are sporting rivals, play their home games. The stadium has a capacity for 80018 fans.
They want 100 million
With Inter's financial situation, another surprising option, according to CalcioMercato, is 25-year-old Argentine attacker Lautaro Martinez, one of the players in their squad for whom they could get a higher amount of money.
The source reports that Inter Milan would be willing to open the exit door for the World Cup winner. For this to happen, the Italians want to get at least €100 million.
He could leave
The delicate economic situation in which Inter Milan is immersed has a complicated solution, as the Lombardy squad is seeing how its economic margin significantly limits its movements.
From the high spheres of the entity the possibility of dispensing with the services of some of its pieces is valued. Thus, one of the major sacrificed players is the Dutch Denzel Dumfries, who has seen his valuation skyrocket after his good performance with the national team in the World Cup.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Inter Milan vs Porto in Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Milan vs Porto match in the Champions League.
What time is Inter Milan vs Porto match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Inter Milan vs Porto of February 22th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Porto live
The match will be broadcast on CBS and TUDN.
If you want to watch Inter Milan vs Porto in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Paramount+, VIX+ and TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the fifth meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, having 1 win for Porto and for Milan, having 2 draws.
Internazionale 2-1 FC Porto, 1 Nov, 2005, UEFA Champions League
FC Porto 2-0 Internazionale, 19 Oct, 2005, UEFA Champions League
Internazionale 3-1 FC Porto, 15 Mar, 2005, UEFA Champions League
FC Porto 1-1 Internazionale, 23 Feb, 2005, UEFA Champions League
How are Inter coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Udinese, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Internazionale 3-1 Udinese, 18 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 0-0 Internazionale, 13 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 AC Milan, 5 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 Atalanta, 31 Jan, 2023, Coppa Italia
Cremonese 1-2 Internazionale, 28 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
How are Porto coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Vizela, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
FC Porto 1-0 Rio Ave, 18 Feb, 2023, Liga Portugal
Sporting CP 1-2 FC Porto, 12 Feb, 2023, Portuguese League
Viseu 0-1 FC Porto, 8 Feb, 2023, Taca de Portugal
FC Porto 2-0 Vizela, 5 Feb, 2023, Liga Portugal
Maritimo 0-2 FC Porto, 1 Feb, 2023, Liga Portugal
Watch out for this Inter player
The striker of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 36 year old Edin Dzeko has had a good performance, the attacker has played 16 games as a starter and 7 as a substitute in Serie A, managing to score 7 goals and 3 assists with Inter, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, having 3 goals and an assist in 4 games, in this competition.
Watch out for this Porto player
The Iranian striker, 30-year-old Mehdi Taremi has performed well, the striker has played 21 games in total, 21 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 11 goals and 5 assists in the Portuguese league, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and stand out against high caliber teammates, besides having 5 goals in 5 games in the Champions League.
They are in trouble
Inter Milan is living a very complicated situation at the moment. The Neroazurri need to make sales in the upcoming summer transfer market to accommodate their accounts, two of the names that sound to leave are Marcelo Brozovic and Denzel Dumfries.
But, in the last hours and according to Calcio Mercato, Inter Milan would be forced to sell other stars if they fail to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.
But, in the last hours and according to Calcio Mercato, Inter Milan would be forced to sell other stars if they fail to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Inter Milan vs Porto Champions League match. The match will take place at San Siro, at 15:00.