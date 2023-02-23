Goals and Summary of Union Berlin 3-1 Ajax in the UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The winning goal for Union Berlin
This was Union Berlin's third goal that has the German team in the next round:
90'
End of match Union Berlin 3-1 Ajax.
85'
Last minutes of the match, Union Berlin is taking the ticket to the next round of the Europa League and is eliminating Ajax.
80'
The game drops a bit in intensity and Union Berlin has managed to control the match.
75'
Union Berlin also makes changes with the intention of controlling the game and running down the clock.
70'
Ajax makes changes with the intention of being more offensive.
65'
Ajax keeps insisting and pushing for the goal that will put them in the match.
60'
Neither team made any changes in the second half.
55'
Union Berlin's goal once again increases the German team's lead.
50'
Ajax's goal gets them into the game at the start of the second half.
45'
Halftime Union Berlin 1-0 Ajax.
40'
In the last minutes of the first half, Union Berlin is taking a slim lead into the break.
35'
Union Berlin tries to play the ball and make the opponent desperate.
30'
Ajax after the conceded goal presses for the equalizer.
25'
Union Berlin's goal by the penalty kick is the first goal for the Germans.
20'
The match increases in intensity and the teams fight for the ball all over the field.
15'
Ajax continues to press but fails to open the scoring.
10'
Union Berlin tries to react and the fans motivate their team.
5'
Ajax starts this match with more initiative.
Kickoff
The match between Union Berlin and Ajax kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams are already in the tunnel waiting for the start of the match.
End of warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and go into the dressing room for their coach's final talk before kickoff, and the whistle is about to blow.
Great entrance
The Berlin stadium is a full house for this second leg of the playoffs, the fans will not abandon their team and we will have a great atmosphere.
Lineup Ajax
This is Ajax Lineup:
Lineup Union Berlin
This is Union Berlin Lineup:
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up for the start of the match in Berlin.
Already in the stadium
The teams are already at the stadium and are getting ready to warm up in the dressing room, while other players are already on the field.
Fans
Little by little the fans are arriving at the Berlin Stadium, a full house is expected for this second leg of the playoffs, a match that is expected to be very exciting and full of intensity.
Stay tuned to follow Union Berlin vs Ajax live in the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Union Berlin vs Ajax live in the Europa League, as well as the latest information from the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Stadion An der Alten Försterei
It is the stadium where Union Berlin plays home, one of the most traditional and important stadiums in Germany, it has a capacity for 22 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 7, 1920, being one of the oldest in the German country, this stadium is filled week after week with the illusion of the fans to see their team win, it will be the stadium where Union Berlin and Ajax will face each other in the second leg of the Europa League playoff, a match that gives only one ticket to the next round of the European tournament and surely the stadium will also be filled for this match.
Where and how to watch Union Berlin vs Ajax online and live in the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff?
The Union Berlin vs Ajax match will be televised on ESPN.
If you want to watch the Union Berlin vs Ajax match via Streaming you can watch it through the Star+ application.
If you want to watch the match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Union Berlin vs Ajax in the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff?
This is the kick-off time for the Union Berlin vs Ajax match on February 23 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 16:00 hours
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
USA (ET): 2:00 P.M.
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Other UEFA Europa League matches
In addition to this match between Union Berlin and Ajax, the following matches will be played: Nantes vs Juventus, Monaco vs Leverkusen, PSV vs Sevilla, Manchester United vs Barcelona, Rennes vs Shakhtar and Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on February 16 of this year and they tied without scoring, a match that was very intense, full of dangerous chances but in the end the goals did not come in the match, this was the last time they met.
Absences
In this match only Ajax will not be able to count on the Mexican Jorge Sanchez due to injury, he is the only casualty in the match since Union Berlin will be able to count on a full squad for this match as they have no injured or suspended players.
Background
The record leans towards a draw as they have only met on 2 occasions leaving a record of 0 wins for Union Berlin, 2 draws and 0 wins for Ajax, it is expected to be a very close game with few goals and a game of defenses, who arrives slightly favored to this match by the locale is Union Berlin.
How does Ajax arrive?
Ajax is coming from a 4-0 defeat of Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivise, a match they dominated from start to finish, in the general table they are in 2nd position with 46 points and a record of 13 wins, 7 draws and 2 defeats, so the two teams arrive at this match that is life or death in the Europa League.
How does Union Berlin arrive?
Union Berlin comes from a scoreless draw against Schalke 04, a match that had very few emotions and in the end neither team managed to open the scoreboard, in the Bundesliga they are in 3rd position with 43 points and a record of 13 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats, this is how Union Berlin arrives to this Europa League elimination match.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Union Berlin vs Ajax in the second leg of the Europa League play-offs. The match will take place at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei at 14:00.