Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Europa League Match
Photo: Uefa

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM19 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen match live?

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDNxtra

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:55 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen of 23th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 14:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 13:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 14:45 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 13:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 12:45 pm: EStar +

Ecuador 12:45  pm: Star +

USA 12:45 pm ET: TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDNxtra

Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Mexico 11:45 am: Fox Sports, Star +

Paraguay 13:45 pm: Star +

Peru 12:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 14:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 13:45 pm: Star +

6:50 AM29 minutes ago

Speak up, Xabi Alonso!

"We know our tasks. We have to win to reach overtime or go directly to the next round. We know how important the game is for the club and we will fight for it. We respect Monaco. They have a good team. It hurts us that we didn't win the first match.

Now we want to take this ambition of defeat into the second match with all our energy. It is important to be fully present at critical moments. There will also come a moment when we need a lot of risk. We have to find the balance between controlling the game and wanting to take more risks .

Diaby was part of the training today. It is a minor injury. We will assess the risk of an implantation tomorrow together with the medical department and Moussa."

Foto: Bayer Leverkusen
Photo: Bayer Leverkusen
6:45 AM34 minutes ago

Probable lineup of Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie; Demirbay, Andrich; Wirtz; Amiri, Schick, Hlozek.
6:40 AM39 minutes ago

Bayer Leverkusen's situation

Aranguiz, with a calf injury, Lunev, not mentioned, are the absences of Xabi Alonso, who still has doubts about Diaby, with thigh problems.
6:35 AM44 minutes ago

Speak up, Philippe!

"No, I hope not. Anyway, I didn't feel that today. Each time, I want to see players who respond present in training and during matches. AS Monaco has lost in the last two trips to Brest without scoring a goal. We need to change this statistic. They play in a very good organization and are very good against big teams, as the results against Lens (1-1) and Lyon (0-0) show us.

But they are not only a defending team, because they play with offensive wingers. They are also good at crossing, they are one of the best teams in this aspect. They have a lot of quality. And lately, it is not a stadium that brings a lot of luck to AS Monaco. It's a good challenge to change that. We have to continue to play as we have been doing in the last few weeks, even if with the injuries we have to adapt. I don't want to talk about adjustments, because I trust all my players.

They have shown themselves to be good in training and now they need to show this in the games. The team's great strength is its collective strength, as we showed on Thursday against Leverkusen. You could see the beautiful atmosphere on the bench when we scored. It's a chance for others to show up when there are absentees."

Photo: Monaco
Photo: Monaco
6:30 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Monaco

Nübel;Matsima, Disasi, Sarr, Henrique; Diatta, Fofana, Matazo, Golovin; Ben Seghir, Embolo.
6:25 AMan hour ago

Monaco's situation

Philippe Clement has only one casualty for the confrontation. Full-back Vanderson has knee pain and is doubtful.
6:20 AMan hour ago

First game

Monaco got the better of Bayer Leverkusen 3-2. The Red and Whites need only a draw to advance, while only victory matters to the Lions
6:15 AMan hour ago

Lions

Bayer Leverkusen are aiming for a place in the last 16 after finishing third in group B, where they have accumulated only one win, three losses and a draw. The Lions come into the encounter with defeat in their baggage, against Mainz, by 3-2.
6:10 AMan hour ago

The Red and White

Monaco is coming off a 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over relegation strugglers Brest. Currently, the Red and Whites are in third place and have 50 points. For UEL, they arrived after finishing second in group G, having won three wins, two losses, and a draw.
6:05 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

AS Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen live this Thursday (23), at the Louis II Stadium  at 12:45 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for thesecond phase of the competition
6:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo