Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen match live?
What time is Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen match for Europa League?
Argentina 14:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 13:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 14:45 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 13:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 12:45 pm: EStar +
Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDNxtra
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
Mexico 11:45 am: Fox Sports, Star +
Paraguay 13:45 pm: Star +
Peru 12:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 14:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 13:45 pm: Star +
Speak up, Xabi Alonso!
Now we want to take this ambition of defeat into the second match with all our energy. It is important to be fully present at critical moments. There will also come a moment when we need a lot of risk. We have to find the balance between controlling the game and wanting to take more risks .
Diaby was part of the training today. It is a minor injury. We will assess the risk of an implantation tomorrow together with the medical department and Moussa."
Probable lineup of Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen's situation
Speak up, Philippe!
But they are not only a defending team, because they play with offensive wingers. They are also good at crossing, they are one of the best teams in this aspect. They have a lot of quality. And lately, it is not a stadium that brings a lot of luck to AS Monaco. It's a good challenge to change that. We have to continue to play as we have been doing in the last few weeks, even if with the injuries we have to adapt. I don't want to talk about adjustments, because I trust all my players.
They have shown themselves to be good in training and now they need to show this in the games. The team's great strength is its collective strength, as we showed on Thursday against Leverkusen. You could see the beautiful atmosphere on the bench when we scored. It's a chance for others to show up when there are absentees."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!