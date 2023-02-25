Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid Live Score in LaLiga 2023
Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid match for the LaLiga 2023
How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Saturday, February 25
USA Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN+
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN+
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid match on February 25 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM DirecTV
Bolivia: 1:30 PM on TBC
Brazil: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 2:30 PM on DirecTV
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM on VIX+ and SKY
Colombia: 12:30 PM on DirecTV
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on DirecTV
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 11:30 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on Tigo Sports
Peru: 12:30 PM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on DirecTV
Last lineup Real Madrid
Courtois; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Militao, Alaba; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius
Last lineup Atletico de Madrid
Jan Oblak, Mario Hermoso, José María Giménez, Reinildo Mandava, Nahuel Molina, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann, Ángel Correa.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
El árbitro central de este Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid será Jesús Gil Manzano; Santiago Jaime Latre, primera línea; Xavier Estrada Fernández, segundo línea.
How is Atletico de Madrid coming along?
On the other hand, the red and white team, led by Diego Simeone, is not having its best season and, for a long time, the colchoneros have not been so far away from competing in the Champions League and LaLiga. Atletico de Madrid are currently in the European competition positions, but it is still important that they continue to win three points, as they are currently only aspiring to win the Spanish league due to their elimination in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Going into this match, the rojiblancos are in 4th place in the overall standings with 41 points, recording 12 wins, 5 draws and 5 defeats. In their most recent match, Atletico de Madrid achieved an agonizing 1-0 home win over Athletic de Bilbao with a solitary goal by Antoine Griezmann.
How is Real Madrid coming along
The Merengues, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, ended the first half of the season with quite good numbers, however, they have dropped points in the last few games and are now 8 points behind the absolute leader of the Spanish league, FC Barcelona. Currently, Real Madrid is in second place in the table specifically with 51 points, product of 16 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats so far this season. After the return of soccer in the second half of the year, Madrid has a record of four wins, two defeats and one draw in LaLiga. The Merengue team still has aspirations to win the domestic league, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. In their most recent midweek match in the Champions League, Real Madrid achieved a resounding 5-2 victory in their visit to Anfield to face Liverpool in the first leg of the round of 16. In La Liga, Ancelotti's side are coming off a 2-0 defeat away to Osasuna.
Matchday 23rd LaLiga
We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, on this Saturday morning, we will have a very attractive match corresponding to the 23rd round of the Spanish league, one of the most attractive leagues in the world. The Santiago Bernabeu stadium will witness this new edition of the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking to do it with a victory and thus achieve another triumph in their local league in a very attractive match. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Santiago Bernabeu
The capital derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 pm (ET).
