Leeds United vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Premier League

Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Southampton line-up
For his part, Rubén Sellés may line up with the following eleven to face Leeds. Bazunu, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Sulemana and Onuachu.
Possible Leeds lineup
Skubala may field the following eleven to face Southampton. Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Mckennie, Adams, Gnonto, Harrison, Summerville and Bamford.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Leeds United vs Southampton of 25th February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Leeds United vs Southampton can be seen on the Dazn channel and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Everton vs Leeds
History between them
These teams have met 95 times, where Leeds have won more games than their opponents, with a difference of 17 victories. Skubala's team has won 45 times, while Southampton has won in 28 matches. In 22 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Southampton classification
On the other hand, Southampton wants to continue the dynamic harvested at Stamford Bridge to get out of the relegation places. Skubala's team is in last position with 18 points, three points away from the relegation places in the Premier League. On the road, they have taken 12 points from 36, winning four times and losing in eight games. The match against Leeds is crucial for the future of the league.
Leeds classification
As for the local team, Leeds is in the second last position with 19 points. They are two points away from the salvation places, which are limited by Bournemouth tied on points with Everton. Undoubtedly, an early final for the duel of positions where a defeat can complicate the matter a lot. At the moment, at home, they have 13 points out of a possible 33 and have three wins, four draws and four defeats.
Southampton's last match
Southampton's important victory at Stamford Bridges by the minimum, 0-1, against Chelsea. The win gives the visitors a boost to cling on to the relegation zone and keep fighting for a place in the Premier League, as they are bottom of the league. On the verge of half-time Ward-Prowse scored from a free-kick to open the scoring and put Chelsea, who are not having a good season and are now ten points behind Newcastle, who are in fifth place, to qualify for the Europa League.
Last match of Leeds
Leeds lost at Goodison Park a very important duel for the permanence in the Premier League by the minimum, 1-0, against Everton. In the first half, both sides were unable to break the deadlock despite the chances. On the hour mark, Coleman scored the first and only goal of the match after a blunder in the positioning of goalkeeper Meslier, which gave the three points to Dyche's team and helped them to get out of relegation and put Leeds in a critical situation, adding their second consecutive defeat and placing them in the penultimate place in the Premier League classification. In addition, they are positioned as the second last worst away team in the standings after only six points in 12 games.
The match corresponds to the 25th round of the Premier League.