Rangers vs Celtic LIVE Score Updates (0-1)
Image: VAVEL

10:52 AM2 minutes ago

HALF TIME

RANGERS 0-1 CELTIC
10:49 AM5 minutes ago

43'

CELTIC GOAL

Kyogo Furuhashi gets on the end of a cross inside the six-yard box and sends it into the net to make it 1-0.

10:46 AM7 minutes ago

42'

Kyogo Furuhashi arrives in the box and heads the ball high and wide.
10:45 AM8 minutes ago

40'

Kyogo Furuhashi's powerful shot goes wide of the goal.
10:35 AM18 minutes ago

30'

A cross looking for Morelos was blocked by the defense.
10:32 AM22 minutes ago

26'

The shot ends up hitting Malik Tillman and will be goal kicked.
10:26 AM28 minutes ago

21'

Daizen Maeda's mid-range shot and great save by the goalkeeper.
10:18 AM36 minutes ago

13'

Rangers' Kent shoots wide.
10:17 AM36 minutes ago

10'

More insistence from Celtic, but still no depth in the end zone.
10:08 AMan hour ago

3'

Out of place of Alfredo Moreno of Rangers
10:05 AMan hour ago

0'

The game between Rangers and Scotland begins.
9:51 AMan hour ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off between Rangers and Celtic.
9:50 AMan hour ago

Celtic substitutes

29 Scott Bain

18 Yuki Kobayashi

24 Tomoki Iwata

56 Anthony Ralston

9 Sead Hakšab­anović

14 David Turnbull

33 Matt O'Riley

11 Liel Abada

19 Hyun-gyu Oh

9:45 AMan hour ago

Rangers substitutes

33 Jon McLaughlin

44 Adam Devine

8 Ryan Jack

13 Todd Cantwell

37 Scott Arfield

43 Nicolas Raskin

7 Ianis Hagi

9 Antonio Colak

9:40 AMan hour ago

XI Celtic

1 Joe Hart, 2 Alistair Johnston, 20 Cameron Carter-­Vickers, 4 Carl Starfelt, 3 Greg Taylor, 13 Aaron Mooy, 42 Callum McGregor, 41 Reo Hatate, 17 Jota, 8 Kyogo Furuhashi, 38 Daizen Maeda.
9:35 AMan hour ago

XI Rangers

1 Allan McGregor, 2 James Tavernier, 6 Connor Goldson, 26 Ben Davies, 31 Borna Barišić, 4 John Lundstram, 18 Glen Kamara, 30 Fashion Sakala, 71 Malik Tillman, 14 Ryan Kent, 20 Alfredo Morelos.
9:30 AMan hour ago

The preview

All set for another Final between Rangers and Celtic.
9:25 AMan hour ago

Recognize the field

This is how the Rangers players got to know the field prior to the Final.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

How did they arrive?

In the Semifinals, Celtic defeated Kilmarock 2-0 and Rangers beat Aberdeen 2-1 to reach the Grand Final.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

The two largest

In Scotland there is still a big difference between Rangers and Celtic compared to the other teams and proof of this is that there will be another Final between the two biggest and most popular teams in that country.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Start

One of the Scottish Finals will take place this Sunday in the Cup when Rangers take on Celtic in search of the title. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
9:05 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Rangers vs Celtic Live Score in League Cup 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rangers vs Celtic match for the League Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
9:00 AM2 hours ago

What time is Rangers vs Celtic match for League Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Celtic of February 26th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 4:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:00 AM on ESPN y Star Plus

Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

8:55 AM2 hours ago

Last games Rangers vs Celtic

The advantage in the last five games favors Celtic with a record of 2 wins to 2 draws and just 1 loss.

Rangers 2-2 Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2023

Celtic 4-0 Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2022

Celtic 1-1 Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2022

Celtic 1-2 Rangers, Scottish Cup 2022

Rangers 1-2 Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2022

8:50 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Celtic

Reo Hatate is an important player in the midfield who also scored a brace in the 4-0 win against Aberdeen, so his offensive contribution will be key to win this game.
8:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player Rangers

Leading defender of the team, he is the captain and also a goal scorer despite his position, as he has just scored a brace in the win against Livingston, so defender James Tavernier is the player to watch for this Grand Final.
Image: SKY Sports
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Celtic

1 Joe Hart, 2 Alistair Johnston, 20 Cameron Carter-Vickers, 4 Carl Starfelt, 3 Greg Taylor, 33 Matt O'Riley, 42 Callum McGregor, 41 Reo Hatate, 17 Jota, 19 Hyun-gyu Oh, 38 Daizen Maeda.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Rangers

1 Allan McGregor, 2 James Tavernier, 6 Connor Goldson, 27 Ben Davies, 31 Borna Barišić, 43 Nicolas Raskin, 18 Glen Kamara, 39 Fashion Sakala, 13 Todd Cantwell, 14 Ryan Kent, 20 Alfredo Morelos.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Celtic: to keep another trophy

Everything points to Celtic becoming the Scottish Premiership league champions because of the big gap they have at the top and now they will be looking to win this trophy, remembering that they got this far by beating Motherwell 4-0 and beating Kilmarock 2-0 at home. Last Saturday in the league they beat Aberdeen.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

Rangers: going for the title

One of Scotland's great rivalries is back in a Final where Rangers will try to get rid of the bad streak against their rivals and win the first title of the year. In the quarterfinals they defeated Dundee by the minimum and in the semifinals they defeated Aberdeen 2-1. In the league they beat Livingston 3-0.
8:20 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Rangers vs Celtic match will be played at the Hampden Park Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
8:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the League Cup 2023: Rangers vs Celtic!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
