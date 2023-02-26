Rangers vs Celtic LIVE Score Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
HALF TIME
43'
Kyogo Furuhashi gets on the end of a cross inside the six-yard box and sends it into the net to make it 1-0.
42'
40'
30'
26'
21'
13'
10'
3'
0'
Minutes away
Celtic substitutes
18 Yuki Kobayashi
24 Tomoki Iwata
56 Anthony Ralston
9 Sead Hakšabanović
14 David Turnbull
33 Matt O'Riley
11 Liel Abada
19 Hyun-gyu Oh
Rangers substitutes
44 Adam Devine
8 Ryan Jack
13 Todd Cantwell
37 Scott Arfield
43 Nicolas Raskin
7 Ianis Hagi
9 Antonio Colak
XI Celtic
XI Rangers
The preview
📽 The build-up at Hampden continues...#CELRAN | #ViaplayCup | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/tbIa82MjMC— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 26, 2023
Recognize the field
💙 https://t.co/JPIXivemvM pic.twitter.com/3g0KQ6jGW9— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 26, 2023
How did they arrive?
The two largest
Start
Tune in here Rangers vs Celtic Live Score in League Cup 2023
What time is Rangers vs Celtic match for League Cup 2023?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:00 AM on ESPN y Star Plus
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Rangers vs Celtic
Rangers 2-2 Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2023
Celtic 4-0 Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2022
Celtic 1-1 Rangers, Scottish Premiership 2022
Celtic 1-2 Rangers, Scottish Cup 2022
Rangers 1-2 Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2022