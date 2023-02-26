Goals and Highlights: Marseille 0-3 PSG in Ligue 1
4:47 PM20 minutes ago

Highlights

4:40 PM28 minutes ago

Thank you for following the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and PSG.
4:35 PM33 minutes ago

END GAME

MARSEILLE 0-3 PSG
4:30 PM38 minutes ago

90'

Add 2 more minutes.
4:25 PM43 minutes ago

82'

Payet and Ounahi

Malinovskyi and Under come out

Marseille changes.

4:20 PMan hour ago

80'

Vitinha enters and Alexis Sanchez leaves, PSG changes
4:15 PMan hour ago

79'

Malinovsky's shot goes off target
4:10 PMan hour ago

76'

Lionel Messi was fouled by the referee.
4:05 PMan hour ago

66'

Clauss enters and Bailly leaves, Marseille change.
4:00 PMan hour ago

61'

In comes Emery and out comes Mukiele, PSG change.
3:55 PMan hour ago

57'

Mbappé's shot from outside the box is saved by goalkeeper López.
3:50 PMan hour ago

56'

GOAL PSG

From Messi to Mbappé who volleys the ball into the back of the net for 3-0.

3:45 PMan hour ago

56'

Donnarumma came out too quickly and Marseille wasted an injury time penalty.
3:40 PMan hour ago

51'

Mbappé's cross to the far post again misses and misses the third.
3:35 PM2 hours ago

46'

Second half kicks off between Marseille and PSG.
3:30 PM2 hours ago

HALF TIME

MARSEILLE 0-2 PSG
3:25 PM2 hours ago

47'

Alexis Sanchez's free kick is saved by the PSG goalkeeper.
3:20 PM2 hours ago

45'

Two more minutes are added.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

39'

Marquinhos' cross-shot and PSG missed the third once again.
3:10 PM2 hours ago

38'

Messi's through ball to Mbappé, but Lopez was on hand to steal the ball.
3:05 PM2 hours ago

36'

Mbappé's mid-range shot goes over the top.
3:00 PM2 hours ago

32'

Messi gets the ball at the far post and flies it in.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

29'

GOAL PSG

Now it's Mbappé who delivers the precise service to Messi in the six-yard box, who just sends it into the net for the 2-0 lead.

2:50 PM2 hours ago

25'

GOAL PSG

Messi's pass and Mbappé's cross to send the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

2:45 PM2 hours ago

16'

Pereira enters and Kimpempe leaves due to injury, PSG changes
2:40 PM2 hours ago

10'

Messi's free kick is blocked by the Marseille defense.
2:35 PM3 hours ago

4'

Mbappé's shot is blocked by the defense and goes wide.
2:30 PM3 hours ago

0'

Game on between Marseille and PSG.
2:25 PM3 hours ago

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and PSG is about to kick off.
2:20 PM3 hours ago

 16 Sergio Rico

 44 Hugo Ekitike

 31 El Chadaille Bitshiabu

 33 Warren Zaire-Emery

 28 Carlos Soler

 14 Juan Bernat

 15 Danilo Pereira

 90 Alexandre Letellier

 29 Timothee Pembélé

2:15 PM3 hours ago

 10 Dimitri Payet

 47 Bartug Elmaz

 9 Vitor Oliveira

 29 Issa Kaboré

 8 Azzedine Ounahi

 36 Rubén Blanco

 7 Jonathan Clauss

2:10 PM3 hours ago

99 Gianluigi Donnarumma, 5 Marquinhos, 3 Presnel Kimpembe, 4 Sergio Ramos, 6 Marco Verratti ,8 Fabián Ruiz, 17 Vitinha, 25 Nuno Mendes, 26 Nordi Mukiele, 30 Lionel Messi, 7 Kylian Mbappé.
2:05 PM3 hours ago

16 Pau López, 5 Leonardo Balerdi, 23 Sead Kolasinac, 3 Eric Bailly, 27 Jordan Veretout, 21 Valentin Rongier, 30 Nuno Tavares, 17 Cengiz Ünder, 70 Alexis Sánchez, 6 Matteo Guendouzi, 18 Ruslan Malinovskyi.
2:00 PM3 hours ago

To collect revenge

PSG are out for revenge after their cup elimination a couple of weeks ago.
1:55 PM3 hours ago

The locals arrived

Thus, the home team arrived in search of another victory.
1:50 PM3 hours ago

The difference

The difference between these two clubs is 5 points, so if Marseille wins the gap will be reduced to two, but if PSG wins it would rise to 8.
1:45 PM3 hours ago

Without Neymar

PSG will not be able to count on Brazilian Neymar, who is injured and will still take a few more weeks to return to the field.
1:40 PM3 hours ago

Start

Marseille and PSG are playing a key match in the fight for the Ligue 1 title. Here we start with VAVEL's coverage of the match.
1:35 PM4 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Marseille vs PSG match for the Ligue 1 2023 on VAVEL US.
1:30 PM4 hours ago

1:25 PM4 hours ago

Although the Parisian team has the advantage in the last five matches with a balance of three wins, one draw and one loss, this setback occurred in the last game they played a few days ago in the Cup.

Marseille 2-1 Paris Saint Germain, Coupe de France 2023

Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Marseille, season 2022

Paris Saint Germain 2-1 Marseille, season 2022

Marseille 2-1 Paris Saint Germain, Ligue 1 2021

Marseille 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 season 2020

1:20 PM4 hours ago

After recovering from injury, it seems that Kylian Mbappé is back to 100 percent and since last week he already proved it with a brace in the win against Lille, so he will look to throw his team on his shoulder to look for an important victory in their championship aspirations.
1:15 PM4 hours ago

Alexis Sanchez is taking his second wind in the French League and has had outstanding performances, so he should be constantly involved with the ball for this game in order for the offense to have a greater volume.

 

Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
1:10 PM4 hours ago

99 Gianluigi Donnarumma, 3 Presnel Kimpembe, 4 Sergio Ramos, 25 Nuno Mendes, 29 Timothee Pembélé, 7 Kylian Mbappé, 6 Marco Verratti, 10 Neymar, 8 Fabian Ruiz, 17 Vitinha, 30 Lionel Messi.
1:05 PM4 hours ago

16 Pau Lopez, 5 Leonardo Balerdi, 23 Sead Kolasinac, 99 Chancel Mbemba, 27 Jordan Veretout, 21 Valentin Rongier, 30 Nuno Tavares, 7 Jonathan Clauss, 70 Alexis Sanchez, 8 Azzedine Ounahi, 17 Cengiz Ünder.
1:00 PM4 hours ago

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier highlighted his team's attitude to face adversity and turn it around, as they did against Lille.

"It was an incredible game. Of course it's an emotional boost. You feel that the game can still change in an incredible way because we were completely exposed. We could have conceded a fourth goal that would have meant defeat. But the fact that they were able to come back from 3-3, you can see the desire of the players to go forward and push the opponent to the limit," he commented at a press conference.

12:55 PM4 hours ago

PSG: getting back on track

The beginning of 2023 has not been at all easy for PSG between game losses and injuries, however, they are still leaders in the championship and this week they were able to rest without a midweek game, so they will be looking for revenge and to arrive strengthened to the Champions League game in a few more days, since they have lost several games in the last few weeks.
12:50 PM4 hours ago

Marseille: to strike another blow

Just as Marseille already won in the Cup a few weeks ago, Marseille will seek to give another blow of authority, now at home, and will seek to reduce the gap of 5 points to only 2 and to be a game behind, so that with so many games to go the title is far from certain in the French league.
12:45 PM4 hours ago

The Marseille vs PSG match will be played at the Velodrome Stadium, in Marseille, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
12:40 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Ligue 1 2023: Marseille vs PSG!

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo