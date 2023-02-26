Monaco vs Nice: LIVE Score Updates and lineups Ligue 1 Match (0-0)
Photo: Monaco

10:50 AM4 minutes ago

Lineups

This is how both teams will take the field, minutes before the start of this important game for both teams, in search of three points.
10:48 AM6 minutes ago

player of the month

Before the start of the game, the captain of the red and white team, Wissam Ben Yedder, was awarded the trophy for the best player of the month of January.

10:44 AM9 minutes ago

Already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to the start of the game between Monaco vs Nice in the return of Ligue 1.
10:34 AM19 minutes ago

Latest games

In the 19 meetings since 2013 to date, Nice have won 5 games and Monaco 11, with only 3 draws. The last game was won by the red and white team by the minimum on September 4, 2022.
10:27 AM26 minutes ago

Have already arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the stadium and are just minutes away from warming up, after which the action will begin at the Luis II Stadium.

10:24 AM30 minutes ago

The fans have arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Luis II Stadium, waiting for their club to warm up.
10:16 AM37 minutes ago

Minutes away from start

We are a few minutes away from the start of this game between Monaco vs Nice, from the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1. In a few moments we will share with you the lineups of the teams, with many surprises on both sides.
10:11 AM42 minutes ago

The wardrobe

Everything is ready for the players of both teams to arrive, the dressing rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.

10:08 AMan hour ago

We're back

We're back to the minute-by-minute coverage of Monaco vs Nice. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
6:00 AM5 hours ago

Follow here Monaco vs Nice Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Monaco vs Nice live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Luis II Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AM5 hours ago

How to watch Monaco vs Nice Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023.

USA Time: 11:05 am. ET

USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.

USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

5:50 AM5 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Monaco vs Nice: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?

This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Nice: of Sunday, February 26, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

13:05 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

12:05 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

13:05 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

13:05 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

12:05 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

11:05 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

17:05 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

11:05 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

10:05 hours

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

11:05 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

13:05 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

11:05 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

14:05 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, February 26, 2023.

12:05 hours

 In Star +.
5:45 AM5 hours ago

Watch out for this Monaco player

Wissam Ben Yedder is the player to watch for Monaco, the 32-year-old captain has had a great season that in 20 games has 14 goals and 4 assists in Ligue 1. In the Europa League and Coupe de France he accumulated 9 games, 5 goals and 1 assist.
Photo: Monaco
5:40 AM5 hours ago

Watch out for this Nice player

Nicolas Pépé ex Arsenal, is at this stage with Nice looking for his best version, in 18 possible matches he has played in 16 games, he has scored 6 goals and 1 assist.

He is on loan until July this year, then he will have to return to his club, which has a contract until 2024.

5:35 AM5 hours ago

How are Monaco coming along?

The red and white team comes from a painful defeat on penalties in the Europa League, losing by 2 goals to 3, 3 penalties to 5 against Leverkusen. 
But in Ligue 1 they have 4 wins and 1 draw in 5 games. They are in the third position with 50 points, fighting against Marseille to qualify for the Champions League. Their next matches are against Troyes, Reims and Ajaccio.
Photo: Monaco
5:30 AM5 hours ago

How is Nice coming along?

Nice comes into this game with an almost perfect momentum with 3 wins and a draw. The Eagles are in 9th position with 38 points, below Reims and above Lyon. Their next league match is against Auxerre and they are playing for life in the conference league round of 16 against Sheriff.
Photo: Nice
5:25 AM5 hours ago

The Stadium

The Stade Louis II is the home of Monaco, with a capacity of 18, 525 spectators, opened on January 25, 1985 with more than 38 years of life has the property. It will be the venue for this game between Monaco vs Nice.
5:20 AM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Ligue 1 Match Olympique deMonaco vs NiceLive Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
