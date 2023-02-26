Monaco vs Nice: LIVE Score Updates and lineups Ligue 1 Match (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Lineups
player of the month
Already warming up
Latest games
Have already arrived
The fans have arrived
Les Niçois sont là ❤️🖤#OGCNice #ASMOGCN pic.twitter.com/rljfNI5Oq0— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) February 26, 2023
Minutes away from start
The wardrobe
We're back
Follow here Monaco vs Nice Live Score
How to watch Monaco vs Nice Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:05 am. ET
USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.
USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Monaco vs Nice: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
13:05 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
12:05 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
13:05 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
13:05 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
12:05 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
11:05 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
17:05 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
11:05 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
10:05 hours
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
11:05 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
13:05 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
11:05 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
14:05 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, February 26, 2023.
|
12:05 hours
|
In Star +.
Watch out for this Monaco player
Watch out for this Nice player
He is on loan until July this year, then he will have to return to his club, which has a contract until 2024.
How are Monaco coming along?
But in Ligue 1 they have 4 wins and 1 draw in 5 games. They are in the third position with 50 points, fighting against Marseille to qualify for the Champions League. Their next matches are against Troyes, Reims and Ajaccio.