Lazio vs Sampdoria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A Match
How and where to watch the Lazio vs Sampdoria match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Lazio vs Sampdoria match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Sampdoria of 27th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 4:45 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 2:45  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: Paramount+

Spain 8:45 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Mexico 1:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Paraguay 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 4:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Speak up, Stankovic!

"Whoever doesn't learn after defeat loses twice. we talked, we confronted each other. We made mistakes in the last finals that cost us many points, mistakes that should not be repeated. But we learned our lesson and every game is a new challenge for us.

Lazio is a very well trained team. They must be faced with courage and concentration, organization and sacrifice. We have to curb what they do best. They are very strong on a technical level, they have speed: they play a direct, spectacular soccer, but we will not raise the white flag. We have to prove once again that we are a tough opponent and we have to be the same in Rome. The team? Quagliarella caught a virus, got sick, and is not leaving; Günter is still out. Otherwise, everyone trained well, they were very focused: we go forward with the players who are ready."

Probable lineup for Sampdoria

Audero; Oikonomou, Nuytinck, Amione; Zanoli, Cuisance, Winks, Augello; Sabiri; Gabbiadini, Lammers.
Sampdoria's situation

Dejan Stankovic will be without Quagliarella, who has fallen ill. Günter is still in the medical department.
Speak up, Sarri!

"The pitch (against Cluj in the Conference League) was disrespectful to the players, maybe it was for a soccer-like sport. We knew that on this pitch it would be difficult to get out with our dribbling, so we decided to change our style of play. Casale and Gila played a great game, I preferred to put Casale at left winger because he had more minutes behind him.

We are satisfied with the classification because in these races it is the only goal. We are sorry we didn't win the game. Now it's Sampdoria, we will see the conditions of those who didn't come to Romania to see if they will be recoverable or not."

Probable lineup for Lazio

Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Patric, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.
Lazio's situation

Ciro Immobile has been spared from training because of muscle wear. Maurizio Sarri will count on Romagnoli and Radu. Both have recovered from muscular injuries. Zaccagni is doubtful because of the flu.
Blucerchiati

Sampdoria are not performing well in the championship, having only two wins in the competition, they occupy 19th place, inside the relegation zone, with 11 points earned. They are nine points behind Spezia, the first team out of the red. With a 15% success rate, the Blucerchiati have three defeats and two draws to their credit.
Biancocelesti

With 60% success rate, Lazio won again after three games, against Salernitana. The Biancocelesti are in fifth position, with 42 points, two behind Roma, the last team in the G-4.
Eye on the game

Lazio vs Sampdoria live this Monday (27), at the Olympic Stadium in Rome at 2:45 pm ET, for the Serie A. The match is valid for the 24th round of the competition
