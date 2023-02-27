Lazio vs Sampdoria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Lazio vs Sampdoria match live?
What time is Lazio vs Sampdoria match for Serie A?
Argentina 4:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 4:45 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: Paramount+
Spain 8:45 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico 1:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Paraguay 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 4:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 3:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Stankovic!
Lazio is a very well trained team. They must be faced with courage and concentration, organization and sacrifice. We have to curb what they do best. They are very strong on a technical level, they have speed: they play a direct, spectacular soccer, but we will not raise the white flag. We have to prove once again that we are a tough opponent and we have to be the same in Rome. The team? Quagliarella caught a virus, got sick, and is not leaving; Günter is still out. Otherwise, everyone trained well, they were very focused: we go forward with the players who are ready."
Probable lineup for Sampdoria
Sampdoria's situation
Speak up, Sarri!
We are satisfied with the classification because in these races it is the only goal. We are sorry we didn't win the game. Now it's Sampdoria, we will see the conditions of those who didn't come to Romania to see if they will be recoverable or not."
