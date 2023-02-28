Cremonese vs Roma LIVE Score Updates (1-1)
2:05 PM4 minutes ago

🟨 74'

Yellow for El Shaarawy for kicking the ball after a refereeing decision;
2:02 PM8 minutes ago

⚽ GOOOOAAAL

Mancini's long pass leaves only Spinazzola who does not miss in the one-on-one to put the tie on the scoreboard 
1:59 PM10 minutes ago

💱  68'

Roma make the changes, Karsdorp enters in place of Kumbulla 
 
1:57 PM12 minutes ago

65'

El Shaarawy's shot crashed into the body of an opponent, but the play was disallowed by the referee for a previous offside of Abraham;
1:54 PM16 minutes ago

💱  62'

Four changes in one go for Roma: Abraham, El Shaarawy, Matic and Solkbakken replace Belotti, Pellegrini, Zalewski and Cristante
1:49 PM21 minutes ago

🟨 57'

Yellow card for Semicola who cut off the play with his hand;
1:41 PM28 minutes ago

The moment of Roma's coach's dismissal

1:38 PM31 minutes ago

🟥 Mourinho kicked out

The Roma coach was confronted with the fourth official and received the red card, will have to watch the match from the stands and will not sit against Juventus either;
1:37 PM32 minutes ago

46'

The second half starts without changes;
1:19 PMan hour ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

1:17 PMan hour ago

45'

Two minutes of added time to this first part
1:15 PMan hour ago

43'

Wijnaldum's first-time shot hit a defender and was picked up by the goalkeeper;
 
1:13 PMan hour ago

40'

We enter the final stretch of the match and for now Cremonese is still ahead and if they manage to defend their lead, they could win their first victory of this season in Serie A.
1:06 PMan hour ago

34'

Pellegrini's cross from the right to Belotti, but Ferrari appeared to clear the ball;
12:57 PMan hour ago

This was Tsadjout's goal

 

12:55 PMan hour ago

24'

Dybala's free-kick goes narrowly over the goal;
12:53 PMan hour ago

21'

Wijnaldum's shot goes wide of the goal;
12:49 PMan hour ago

⚽  GOOOOAAAL

Cremonese takes the lead with Valeria's pass to Tsadjout, who sends the ball into the back of the net with a powerful shot.
12:47 PMan hour ago

🟨  12'

Ferrari gets the first card of the match;
12:40 PMan hour ago

8'

Afena Gyan's shot goes over Rui Silva's goal;
12:36 PM2 hours ago

4'

First minutes of the match where Roma starts to dominate;
12:34 PM2 hours ago

1'

The match starts 
12:24 PM2 hours ago

All set

The players are in the locker room ready to take the field;
12:19 PM2 hours ago

First start for Wijnaldum as Roma player

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has spent most of the season injured, is back in the starting lineup, having already played some minutes in Roma's last four games.

 

12:14 PM2 hours ago

Mexican presence at the meeting

Central defender Johan Vasquez is back in the starting lineup after missing the match against Torino due to suspension;
12:09 PM2 hours ago

Cremonese player Luka Lochoshvili wins FIFA Fair Play award

The Georgian defender saved a life during a match while playing for Wolgsberger and this has earned him the Fair Play award at The Best award ceremony.
12:04 PM2 hours ago

XI AS Roma

Mourinho goes up with: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibáñez; Zalewski, Cristante, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Belotti.
11:59 AM2 hours ago

XI Cremonese

Carnesecchi; Valeri, Vásquez, Pickel, Bianchetti; Sernicola, Felix, Ferrari; Benassi; Tsadjout, Okereke
11:54 AM2 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour begins the match between Cremonese and Roma, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
11:49 AM2 hours ago

11:34 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Roma player

Paulo Dybala has 12 goals and six assists in his first season as a Roma player. The Argentine jewel is being decisive in this team as it happened just last Thursday in the UEFA Europa League scoring the goal that put Roma in the next round.
11:29 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Cremonese player

David Okereke is the most outstanding player of this team with seven goals this season, five of them in Serie A, and one assist. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker has not scored since January 28 when he scored against Inter, although it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
11:24 AM3 hours ago

How does Roma arrive?

They have won two consecutive victories, the last one by beating Salzburg to reach the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Only one defeat in this 2033 in the national league and it was precisely against Ná poles, which is the leader. Right now they occupy the fourth position in Serie A with 44 points, although they are only three points behind the second position and Mourinho's team has a game in hand.
11:19 AM3 hours ago

How does Cremonese arrive?

Cremonese are still winless this 2023 in Serie A and come from a 2-2 draw against Torino. Precisely the last victory of this team in an official match was against Roma in the Coppa d'Italia. This team is at the bottom of the Italian league with a total of 9 points and is far from the salvation places, right now at 11 points.
11:14 AM3 hours ago

Background

The head-to-head record is in favor of Roma, who have won 11 times. Three times Cremonese have won, while in two meetings the match ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in the quarter-finals of the Coppa d'Italia where Cremonese knocked out La Ronda with a 2-1 win.
11:09 AM3 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Giovanni Zini Stadium, which has a capacity of 20641 spectators.

11:04 AM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Cremonese and Roma meet in the 24th round of the Serie A season
 
