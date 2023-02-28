Cremonese vs Roma LIVE Score Updates (1-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
🟨 74'
Yellow for El Shaarawy for kicking the ball after a refereeing decision;
⚽ GOOOOAAAL
Mancini's long pass leaves only Spinazzola who does not miss in the one-on-one to put the tie on the scoreboard
💱 68'
Roma make the changes, Karsdorp enters in place of Kumbulla
65'
El Shaarawy's shot crashed into the body of an opponent, but the play was disallowed by the referee for a previous offside of Abraham;
💱 62'
Four changes in one go for Roma: Abraham, El Shaarawy, Matic and Solkbakken replace Belotti, Pellegrini, Zalewski and Cristante
🟨 57'
Yellow card for Semicola who cut off the play with his hand;
The moment of Roma's coach's dismissal
🟥 Mourinho kicked out
The Roma coach was confronted with the fourth official and received the red card, will have to watch the match from the stands and will not sit against Juventus either;
46'
The second half starts without changes;
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
Two minutes of added time to this first part
43'
Wijnaldum's first-time shot hit a defender and was picked up by the goalkeeper;
40'
We enter the final stretch of the match and for now Cremonese is still ahead and if they manage to defend their lead, they could win their first victory of this season in Serie A.
34'
Pellegrini's cross from the right to Belotti, but Ferrari appeared to clear the ball;
This was Tsadjout's goal
24'
Dybala's free-kick goes narrowly over the goal;
21'
Wijnaldum's shot goes wide of the goal;
⚽ GOOOOAAAL
Cremonese takes the lead with Valeria's pass to Tsadjout, who sends the ball into the back of the net with a powerful shot.
🟨 12'
Ferrari gets the first card of the match;
8'
Afena Gyan's shot goes over Rui Silva's goal;
4'
First minutes of the match where Roma starts to dominate;
1'
The match starts
All set
The players are in the locker room ready to take the field;
First start for Wijnaldum as Roma player
The 32-year-old midfielder, who has spent most of the season injured, is back in the starting lineup, having already played some minutes in Roma's last four games.
Mexican presence at the meeting
Central defender Johan Vasquez is back in the starting lineup after missing the match against Torino due to suspension;
Cremonese player Luka Lochoshvili wins FIFA Fair Play award
The Georgian defender saved a life during a match while playing for Wolgsberger and this has earned him the Fair Play award at The Best award ceremony.
XI AS Roma
Mourinho goes up with: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibáñez; Zalewski, Cristante, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Belotti.
XI Cremonese
Carnesecchi; Valeri, Vásquez, Pickel, Bianchetti; Sernicola, Felix, Ferrari; Benassi; Tsadjout, Okereke
1 hour
In 1 hour begins the match between Cremonese and Roma, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow the Cremonese vs Roma game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cremonese vs Roma as well as the latest information from the Giovanni Zini Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Cremonese vs Roma?
The match between Cremonese and Roma can be followed on TV through Star + or Paramount +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Cremonese vs Roma match?
This is the kick-off time for the Cremonese vs Roma match on February 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
Mexico: 11:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs.
Peru: 11:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs.
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
Mexico: 11:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs.
Peru: 11:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs.
England: 17: 30 hrs.
USA: 12:30 hrs.
Australia: 02:30 hrs.
India: 20:45 hrs.
Watch out for this Roma player
Paulo Dybala has 12 goals and six assists in his first season as a Roma player. The Argentine jewel is being decisive in this team as it happened just last Thursday in the UEFA Europa League scoring the goal that put Roma in the next round.
Watch out for this Cremonese player
David Okereke is the most outstanding player of this team with seven goals this season, five of them in Serie A, and one assist. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker has not scored since January 28 when he scored against Inter, although it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
How does Roma arrive?
They have won two consecutive victories, the last one by beating Salzburg to reach the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Only one defeat in this 2033 in the national league and it was precisely against Ná poles, which is the leader. Right now they occupy the fourth position in Serie A with 44 points, although they are only three points behind the second position and Mourinho's team has a game in hand.
How does Cremonese arrive?
Cremonese are still winless this 2023 in Serie A and come from a 2-2 draw against Torino. Precisely the last victory of this team in an official match was against Roma in the Coppa d'Italia. This team is at the bottom of the Italian league with a total of 9 points and is far from the salvation places, right now at 11 points.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Roma, who have won 11 times. Three times Cremonese have won, while in two meetings the match ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in the quarter-finals of the Coppa d'Italia where Cremonese knocked out La Ronda with a 2-1 win.
Venue: The match will be played at the Giovanni Zini Stadium, which has a capacity of 20641 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cremonese and Roma meet in the 24th round of the Serie A season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Cremonese vs Roma in Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.