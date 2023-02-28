Luton Town vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Arrival Luton
The English team from Luton is already in the stadium and is ready for its twenty-third game of the 2022-2023 season.
Welcome!
We are just under an hour before the game between Luton Town and Millwall kicks off at Kenilworth Road. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
What time is the Luton Town vs Millwall match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Millwall of February 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 10:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Luton Town last line-up
These were the XI players who started last game:
Ethan Horvath, Tom Lockyer, Daniel Potts, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell, James Bree, Carlton Morris, and Elijah Adebayo.
Millwall last line-up
These were the XI players who started last game:
George Long, Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell, Murray Wallace, Dan McNamara, Zian Flemming, George Saville, Jamie Shackleton, Tom Bradshaw, Andreas Voglsammer, and George Honeyman.
Millwall Players to Watch
There are three Millwall players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Dutch midfielder Zian Flemming (#10), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 11 goals in 30 games played and scored in the last game against Stoke City. Another player is Andreas Voglsammer (#21), he plays in the forward position and at 31 years old he is the team's highest assister with 4 assists in 29 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Tom Bradshaw (#9), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 11 goals in just 28 games played. He has been a great player who brings change to the team whenever he steps onto the field.
Millwall in the tournament
Millwall had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 7 points with 15 games won, 8 tied and 10 lost. They are located in the fifth position of the general table and if they want to steal fourth place from Blackburn Rovers they will have to win the game. Their last game was on February 25, 2023, they won 1-0 against Stoke City at bet365 Stadium. Tuesday's game will be very difficult as Luton Town are one of the best teams in the league and Millwall will play away. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Luton Town Players to Watch
There are three Luton players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Carlton Morris (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 13 goals in 32 games played and scored in the previous game against Blackburn Rovers. Another player is James Bree (#2), he plays defense and at 30 years old is the second highest assister on the team with 4 assists in 27 games. And finally, we should be aware of midfielder Jordan Clark (#30), he is the third highest scorer and fourth highest assister on the team with 2 goals and 3 assists. We could see him score again on Tuesday or assist.
Luton Town in the tournament
Luton have had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 53 points after 14 games won, 11 tied and 8 lost. They are located in the sixth position of the general table and if they want to steal fifth place from Millwall they must win the game. Their last game was on February 25, 2023, they won 1-0 against Birmingham City at St. Andrew's Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Kenilworth Road is located in the city of Luton, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 10,357 spectators. It was opened in 1905 and is currently the home of Luton Town Football Club.